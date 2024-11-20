Two Grants for Urban Agriculture Now Available

A new grant opportunity for urban farmers in Minnesota to make conservation-focused improvements is now available, alongside returning grant funding for groups seeking to promote urban youth agricultural education and urban agricultural community development.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is once again offering $1.87 million for this round of its Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Urban Agriculture Grant. In addition, the MDA is offering a new Urban Farm Conservation Mini-Grant with a total of $75,000 available, thanks to funding from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

AGRI Urban Agriculture Grant

For Minnesota businesses, nonprofits, schools, local governments, and tribal communities seeking to promote urban youth agricultural education and community development.

Offers up to $75,000 per project for approved recipients.

Can cover costs for personnel, supplies, equipment, transportation, or translation related to eligible projects.

Urban Farm Conservation Mini-Grant

For a variety of entities who are commercially farming in a Minnesota urban area, meaning they sell what they produce.

Offers up to $5,000 per approved recipient.

Can cover a variety of tools, supplies, services, and other expenses related to improving conservation practices on their urban farm.

For both grant programs, applicants must be located in Minnesota cities with a population over 5,000, or be located within the boundaries of federally recognized tribal land in Minnesota and serve tribal community members.

Up to 100% of the total project costs may be covered by either grant, and a cash match is not required. Grantees will need to pay for eligible expenses up front and then request reimbursement, using proof of purchase and proof of payment.

A joint informational session will take place online at noon on December 12, 2024 and registration is required. Applications for both must be submitted by January 30, 2025.

Visit the AGRI Urban Agriculture Grant web page for more information on applying, as well as details of previously funded projects. Visit the Urban Farm Conservation Grant web page for more information on its application.

Media Contact

Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications

651-201-6629

Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us