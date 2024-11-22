Law Office of Patrick R. McKamey Announces New Partner, Former Prosecutor Craig Williams

From Forensic Files to your defense. Former prosecutor brings high-profile experience to West Palm Beach.

I am thrilled to welcome Craig to the firm, His exceptional trial skills and deep understanding of the criminal justice system will be invaluable to our clients.” — Patrick McKamey

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Office of McKamey and Williams , a leading criminal defense firm in West Palm Beach, Florida, is pleased to announce that Craig Williams has joined the firm as a partner. Mr. Williams brings over three decades of legal experience, including a distinguished career as a prosecutor in Palm Beach County.Mr. Williams has successfully tried over 500 jury trials and has extensive experience in high-profile cases, some of which have been featured on Forensic Files and COPS, such as the Cathy Lamb murder trial and the Dalia Dippolito murder-for-hire trial. He is a highly respected figure in the legal community, known for his expertise, ethics, and dedication to justice.This partnership brings together two former prosecutors with a combined wealth of knowledge in criminal law. Patrick McKamey , founder of the firm, served as both a Homicide and Sex Crimes Prosecutor. This unique combination of experience from both sides of the courtroom will provide clients of the firm with unparalleled insight and representation in all areas of criminal defense, including DUI defense, drug charges, and federal offenses."I am thrilled to welcome Craig to the firm," said Patrick McKamey. "His exceptional trial skills and deep understanding of the criminal justice system will be invaluable to our clients. Together, we are committed to providing the highest level of legal counsel and achieving the best possible outcomes for those we represent.""Joining forces with Patrick McKamey is an exciting opportunity," said Craig Williams. "I have always admired his work and dedication to his clients. I believe our combined experience and shared passion for justice will create a powerful force in defending the rights of individuals facing criminal charges."The Law Office of McKamey and Williams is dedicated to providing aggressive and effective representation to clients facing a wide range of criminal charges in West Palm Beach and throughout Florida.Their areas of expertise include:Criminal Defense Attorneys West Palm Beach, FLFederal Defense Lawyer West Palm BeachDUI Defense LawyerDrug Lawyers West Palm BeachChild Pornography DefenseDrug DefenseDUI DefenseFederal OffenseMurder DefenseJuvenile DefenseSex Crimes DefenseSolicitation of a Minor DefenseWhite Collar DefenseWith the addition of Mr. Williams, the firm is further strengthened in its mission to protect the rights and freedoms of its clients.

