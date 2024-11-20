Training centers play a crucial role in enhancing the readiness of the Army Reserve

CAMP SHELBY JOINT FORCES TRAINING CENTER, Miss. –

The 412th Theater Engineer Command (TEC), headquartered in Vicksburg, Mississippi, held its November battle assembly at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center from November 14th to 17th. This four-day event, known as a “super battle assembly,” maximized training opportunities by bringing together leaders, staff, and Soldiers to enhance readiness and strengthen unit cohesion.

Upon arrival at Camp Shelby, the command team initiated a series of planning and operational sessions that set the foundation for the weekend. These sessions focused on upcoming exercises, including a Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) and Pacific Sentry, aiming to solidify command post operations and rapid response capabilities.

The remainder of the command began preparation for the unit-wide weapons qualification and the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT). The end state was the successful qualification of all Soldiers on their assigned weapons and the assessment of individual physical readiness.

Command Sgt. Major Ryan Bodmer, the senior enlisted advisor for the 412th Theater Engineer Command, said, “Our soldiers' individual fitness and the ability to shoot, move, and communicate are at the core of soldier readiness. Training centers like Camp Shelby are critical to enhancing force readiness; they provide well-equipped environments that prepare our Soldiers for large-scale combat operations.”

While there, the command welcomed Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, the 35th Chief of the Army Reserve and the 10th Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, the 15th Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Reserve Command. Their visit highlighted the strategic significance of training centers like Camp Shelby, reinforcing their critical role in preparing Soldiers for large-scale combat operations.

Lt. Gen. Harter emphasized the critical role of training centers such as Camp Shelby in enhancing force readiness earlier this year during a seminar hosted by the Association for the United States Army (AUSA). He highlighted the importance of strategically located, well-equipped training centers that offer realistic training experiences, preparing soldiers for large-scale combat operations.

“Where I see units driving readiness is where they can get to the Fort Dixes, the Fort McCoys, the Camp Shelbys…There, you’ve got commanders engaged at every echelon, driving readiness.”

Active unit participation, engaged leadership at all levels, and dedicated training environments come together to create a robust framework for preparing military personnel to meet the demands of their missions.

Army Reserve commanders have roughly 39 training days yearly—one weekend a month and two weeks annually. As a result, prioritizing essential tasks becomes a balancing act. Training centers provide more space and resources necessary to conduct comprehensive training exercises.

The 412th TEC is not the only Army Reserve command leveraging regional training centers to bolster readiness and capabilities. The 7242nd Installation Medical Support Unit, based in Jackson, Mississippi, a subordinate unit of the 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) headquartered in Forest Park, Georgia, was also present at Camp Shelby. They utilized the available resources, such as the Leader Reaction Course (LRC), to enhance collaboration and teamwork.

A Leader Reaction Course (LRC) is designed to develop and assess leadership abilities and teamwork within military units. The course typically consists of a series of problem-solving scenarios that require teams to work together to complete tasks under time constraints. Soldiers must demonstrate effective communication, strategic thinking, and collaboration as they navigate challenges that mimic real-world situations, ultimately strengthening leadership and team dynamics.

The 377th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), headquartered in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, conducted a Contingency Command Post Exercise at Camp McCain, Mississippi, in October of this year to refine its mobile command and control capabilities. Additionally, Soldiers of the 377th TSC completed other readiness requirements, such as the ACFT.

Both the 412th TEC and 377th TSC are located in the Southern region of the United States, which highlights how commands can leverage regional training centers to enhance soldier skills and unit readiness.

From October 17th to October 20th, the 841st Engineer Battalion headquarters based in Miami, Florida, a subordinate unit to the 412th TEC, and its nine companies converged from across the state of Florida to Camp Blanding for a super battle assembly. Units like the 365th Engineer Company from Cape Coral, Florida, the 388th Engineer Company from West Palm Beach, and the 474th Engineer Detachment and 689th Engineer Company, both from Orlando, traveled north to train alongside the 758th Engineer Company from Perrine and the 766th Engineer Company from Fort Lauderdale. This gathering at the expansive 73,000-acre Camp Blanding Joint Training Center focused on elevating capabilities.

Training centers like Camp Shelby, Camp McCain, and Camp Blanding help augment traditional reserve centers by providing resources and capabilities, including access to larger training areas, specialized equipment, and diverse terrain to conduct realistic exercises.

Lt. Col. Carlos Acosta, commander of the 841st Engineer Battalion, explained the significance of these training centers across the Army Reserve. “A field training exercise at training centers like Camp Blanding benefits both our companies and the headquarters,” said Acosta. “It provides the companies with the time, space, and equipment to cross-train and improve their skills. It also provides the headquarters with the opportunity to exercise mission command, establish an effective battle rhythm, and drive readiness. We have the capability to function as a warfighting headquarters at training centers like this.”

Col. Jeff Dulgarian, commander of the 926th Engineer Brigade, based in Montgomery, Alabama—the higher headquarters for the 841st Engineer Battalion—co-signed Lt. Col. Acosta’s sentiments regarding the benefits of training centers like Camp Blanding. “Training centers provide us with the opportunity to engage every component of the force,” he explained. “Whether it’s sharing equipment with the National Guard or demonstrating engineer capabilities to Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) programs, we’re able to refine our skills and showcase what engineers bring to the fight.”

Col. Dulgarian added, “These training centers are more than just places to gather—they’re a proving ground. It’s a chance for us to assess readiness, integrate operations, and strengthen relationships with our partners. Overall, this helps us operate as a team and helps us get ready to adapt during real-world missions.”

The 841st Engineer Battalion used the time with ROTC cadets to showcase a range of engineer capabilities, including a controlled demolition explosion. Cadets from the University of North Florida and the University of Florida were guided through the entire process of setting, placing, and executing explosives for a door breach operation, offering them a hands-on learning experience in combat engineering tactics.

Training centers play a vital role in enhancing military readiness, and Army Reserve leaders must consider essential questions regarding the frequency at which training is used to conduct battle assemblies.

Commanders must find a balance between enhancing readiness and maintaining close ties to the communities they serve. By doing so, they can ensure that the Army Reserve remains prepared to respond effectively and efficiently whenever and wherever the nation calls upon them.