HIP Video Promo Presents: D-Shot premieres brand new music video "Hot Water" on The Hype Magazine

D- Shot, Turf Talk x Cyda Lean x Bleezo all join forces on an epic new West Coast track "Hot Water"

CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Area powerhouse rapper D-Shot's name may sound familiar. In that case, it may be because of his many collaborative and solo album releases, numerous soundtrack appearances, movie producing credits, or perhaps his status as the “Godfather of Independent Rap.” No matter how he tees it up, one thing is certain; D-Shot has never once stopped pushing himself to the next level. Growing up in Vallejo, California, D-shot joined forces in the 90s with siblings E-40 and Suga-T and cousin B-Legit, driven by a family legacy in music-making.

Originally rapping together when they were younger around the ages of 6 and 8 creating songs together in the backyard, Hip Hop received an instant blessing. The Click made significant headway as a neighborhood underground group with the support of their Uncle Saint Charles. This tight family bond allowed the group to soar in popularity, delivering a “fast, street-style rap with street game”. They sold hundreds of thousands of units underground without traditional backing—an achievement nearly impossible at that time.

This well deserved buzz landed their family a lucrative deal with Jive Records, skyrocketing their popularity even more. As the group eventually turned toward crafting solo projects, D-Shot released numerous charting albums and amplified the Bay Area sound by forming his own label, Shot Records. Now returning to music after bringing his expertise to the movie production arena, D-Shot is ecstatic to release a fresh album filled to the brim with crafty hooks and booming beats—a masterpiece representing the Bay Area rap culture directly from a legend who helped shape the yellow brick road of underground rap music in the Bay Area.

“Hot Water” is the epitome of West Coast rap, diving into themes of struggle and survival too often faced on the streets. Produced originally by Cyda Lean, the song came together as a collaborative effort—with Cyda Lean, Bleezo, and Turf Talk appearing on the track alongside D-Shot commanding presence leads with power, as each rapper amplifies the track’s intensity by adding their perspective with hard-hitting bars, showing off their professionalism with vivid storytelling and sharp wordplay.

The song’s deep bass and crisp snares establish an ominous, intense mood, with each verse and hook flowing with an undeniable crispness and fire, painting a vivid picture of life in the Bay Area. As someone who has lived it, breathed it, sweated it and bled it, "Hot Water" captures the essence of the rap culture that shaped his artistry and diversity —a showcase of authenticity, grit, and a tenacious drive to be heard.

Directed by Jae Synth, the “Hot Water” short film embodies an authentic “street” feel while simultaneously setting itself apart from expectations. Shot in a friend’s auto dismantling business in Sacramento, California, the film is steeped in gritty, dark imagery, yet provides viewers with feasts for the eyes—especially for car connoisseurs. The glistening, gold-rimmed 1957 Chevy Bel Air sets the tone from the first shot, as D-Shot and collaborators Turf Talk, Cyda Lean, and Bleezo take viewers on a journey into their world.

Despite the gritty narrative, creative pops of color paired with quick cuts infuse the video with familiar bursts of energy that audiences of all genres will embrace. It’s an incredible showcase of Bay Area culture—even featuring turf dancing, a unique style of street dance rooted in Oakland, California characterized by creative expression through rhythmic movement like waving, gliding, and flexing. Although D-Shot is a seasoned professional with accomplishments across various creative fields, this video highlights his unique identity within Bay Area culture—a culture all its own, bold and unafraid to break the mold—exactly as D-Shot has.

