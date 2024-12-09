ProNavigator Named to Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

Knowledge management platform helps insurance organizations instantly access critical information across data sources, improving operations and decision-making.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProNavigator, a leading AI-powered knowledge management platform built for the insurance industry, announced that the company has joined Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program, an initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider, Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), to help insurers learn about the newest insurtechs and how to best leverage them.

“We are thrilled to join Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program. As many of our P&C customers leverage Guidewire, working with Guidewire is key to enabling self-service and just-in-time access to accurate information for our shared customers. This collaboration allows us to further support our customers in optimizing efficiency, enhancing customer experience, and staying agile in a fast-moving industry,” said Joseph D’Souza, Chief Executive Officer, ProNavigator.

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtechs, while connecting them with Guidewire’s P&C customers.

“We’re excited to welcome ProNavigator to the Insurtech Vanguards program. Their innovative approach to knowledge management is transforming how insurers access and utilize information, streamlining workflows and improving response times. ProNavigator’s technology brings valuable efficiency gains to the P&C sector,” said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist, Guidewire.

ProNavigator’s AI-powered platform is built specifically for the insurance industry to simplify access to critical information across scattered data sources. With AI-driven search, comparisons, and dynamic summaries, it helps insurance professionals find precise answers instantly, reducing delays and improving decision-making. Currently supporting over 60 insurance organizations in North America, ProNavigator’s participation in the Insurtech Vanguards program will enable both organizations’ customers to best leverage each other’s capabilities.

