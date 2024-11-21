Oscar,Grammy, GoldenGlobe nominated songwriter Carol Connors applauds Mike Tyson for Going the Distance "Rocky" Style

I applaud my Friend Mike Tyson for "Going the Distance" Rocky style”
— Carol Connors
HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary Songwriter Carol Connors who co-wrote the theme from Rocky "Gonna Fly Now" and many other songs and is author of the best selling book ELVIS, ROCKY AND ME: The Carol Connors Story sent her congratulations to her longtime friend Mike "Iron Mike" Tyson, Connors said :

" As history was made on Saturday evening, with Mike "Iron Mike “Tyson flying into the history books by going the distance like Rocky did , I applaud him on his historic endeavor."

Connors book ELVIS, ROCKY AND ME: The Carol Connors Story hit the Amazon Best Sellers List, and the Docufilm under the same name will release in Jan 2025.

Connors co-wrote the ROCKY theme song “GONNA FLY NOW” & what is one the of the greatest love songs of our time “With You I’m Born Again” as recorded by Billy Preston & Syreeta. Another music highlight in Conners career was the hit song “Little Cobra” which soared to #2 on the billboard charts and is the reason the Cobra Muscle car became a big seller, in fact, Connors is the only female singer/songwriter to do a song about a car, to writing songs for Disney’s Oscar Nominated animated feature Walt Disney’s “The Rescuers” and wrote the majority of the lyrics and music for the film. And many, many more

For more information go to: www.carolconnors.com

