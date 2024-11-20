CodeMonkey Invites Educators and Parents to Join Hour of Code Week December 9-15, 2024: Free Coding Activities for Kids Including New “Linus the Lemur” Challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeMonkey, the award-winning platform teaching coding to kids and teens, is thrilled to announce its 2024 Hour of Code offerings, open from December 9-15. This year, kids worldwide can dive into CodeMonkey's latest activity featuring Linus the Lemur alongside a range of other engaging mini-courses designed to spark an interest in coding and a chance at an amazing future career!

Initially designed as a simple, one-hour introduction to computer science, Hour of Code has since expanded into a global, week-long event that empowers millions of students around the world. Launched by Code.org and Computer Science Education Week, this initiative aims to make coding accessible and less intimidating, now engaging tens of millions of students worldwide and underscoring the essential role of programming skills in today’s educational landscape.

Last year’s Hour of Code event saw CodeMonkey make a tremendous impact in the world of coding education. With over 400,000 young coders logging in from 180+ countries, CodeMonkey's platform provided students with an immersive introduction to coding. Participants submitted more than 6 million coding solutions, a testament to the program's engaging, hands-on approach that inspires students to tackle challenges and think creatively.

Special Activities for Hour of Code Dec. 9-15 2024:

New Linus the Lemur Challenges : Kids will love coding with Linus, a friendly lemur, in special activities designed exclusively for Hour of Code week.

: Kids will love coding with Linus, a friendly lemur, in special activities designed exclusively for Hour of Code week. Free Courses: Other available mini-courses include Beaver Achiever, Digital Literacy, Space Adventure, AI is a Hoot, Blocks Jumper, Linus the Lemur, Game Creation Course, Data is Everywhere, Trivia Chatbot, Dodo Does Math, Moon Lander, each crafted to build foundational coding skills in a fun, interactive way.

Webinar for Educators

Join us for the 2024 Hour of Code Webinar for Educators Dec. 4th, where we’ll guide teachers through this year’s offerings, share tips for successful Hour of Code activities, and introduce our CodeMonkey Class Competition! Make sure to register for our email newsletter to keep updated!

Celebrate the Power of Coding

This year, CodeMonkey is excited to help bring coding to even more children. The global Hour of Code event, spearheaded by Code.org and Computer Science Education Week, is dedicated to demystifying coding and providing a pathway for students everywhere to gain digital skills for the future. By participating in Hour of Code activities with CodeMonkey, students will cultivate creativity, logical reasoning, problem-solving, and multidimensional thinking.

Learn More and Register

Parents and educators can learn more, choose a free mini course, or sign up for free (keep your children’s progress) at CodeMonkey’s 2024 Hour of Code

CodeMonkey

CodeMonkey is a leading platform in coding education for kids, providing award-winning courses that introduce students to real programming languages like CoffeeScript and Python. From schools to after-school programs and at-home learning, CodeMonkey offers a robust curriculum that makes coding accessible and fun for students worldwide.

