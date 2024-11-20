Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,461 in the last 365 days.

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.06625 for each Preferred share ($0.795 annualized). Distributions are payable December 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at November 29, 2024.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $8.45 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.02 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $20.47 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.


Distribution Details  
   
Class A Share (LFE)


Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)


Record Date:


Payable Date: 		$0.10000


$0.06625


November 29, 2024


December 10, 2024


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.lifesplit.com   info@quadravest.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more