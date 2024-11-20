BriteCore Unveils 2024 Core Systems Report

Key Insights Highlight P&C Insurers’ Focus on Flexibility and Data-Driven Decision Making

San Mateo, CA, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a leading provider of cloud-based policy administration solutions for P&C insurers, has released its 2024 Annual Core Systems Report, unveiling the top priorities, challenges, and trends shaping the insurance industry across North America. The report, which is based on a survey that gathered insights from 100 P&C insurance leaders, highlights a growing demand for core systems capable of delivering enhanced flexibility, agility, and advanced reporting and analytics.

Key findings from the Core System Report include:

Two-thirds of P&C insurers (65%) are prioritizing investments in core systems that allow them to adapt quickly to market changes, launch new products, and expand into new regions.

While 64% of respondents ranked flexibility of introducing new products, lines, and regions as a critical quality of core systems, satisfaction with current systems in this area lags significantly, with a 27% gap between importance and satisfaction.

The survey reveals a sharp focus on data-driven decision-making, with 77% of insurers emphasizing the importance of robust reporting and analytics tools. However, only 42% are satisfied with their current systems’ ability to meet these needs, leaving a substantial gap between importance and satisfaction.

“P&C insurers are facing a fast-changing landscape, and our survey shows that flexibility and data insights are no longer optional—they are essential,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO at BriteCore. “We’re dedicated to providing insurers with an agile, data-driven policy administration platform to help them stay competitive and adapt to industry changes.”

To download the full research report, click here.

About BriteCore‍

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and offer unparalleled flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics—all within a unified core insurance system that includes user-friendly portals for agents and policyholders.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration system empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline their operations and confidently compete with the industry's largest providers.

‍

For more information, visit www.britecore.com.

Amede Hungerford Britecore 925-997-0664 amede.hungerford@britecore.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.