Teva and Samsung Bioepis Announce Biosimilar EPYSQLI® (eculizumab-aagh) Injection Now Available in the United States

EPYSQLI ® (eculizumab-aagh) is now available to patients living with difficult-to-treat rare diseases like paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and generalized myasthenia gravis in adults who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody positive

EPYSQLI will be available at a 30% discount of the Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC) of the reference product, Soliris ® (eculizumab), making it one of the greatest cost-saving biosimilars to Soliris ® in the U.S.

Teva and Samsung Bioepis entered into a strategic partnership in January 2025 for the commercialization of EPYSQLI in the U.S., furthering both companies’ commitment to bring more accessible treatment options to rare disease patients



PARSIPPANY, N.J. and INCHEON, Korea, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), and Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced the availability of EPYSQLI® (eculizumab-aagh) in the U.S. EPYSQLI is a biosimilar to Soliris® (eculizumab) for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody positive. EPYSQLI will be offered at a 30% discount of the Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC) of the reference product, Soliris®, offering one of the greatest cost-saving biosimilars to Soliris® in the U.S.

“Individuals living with rare diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and generalized myasthenia gravis, often have limited access to life-enhancing medicines,” said Thomas Rainey, Senior Vice President, U.S. Biosimilars at Teva. “We are proud to launch EPYSQLI in the U.S. as a new, more affordable treatment option to help expand access to these underserved communities, further expanding our biosimilars medicine portfolio and efforts to deliver important medicines to patients through strategic partnerships that leverage our proven commercialization abilities.”

“Life-threatening diseases such as PNH, aHUS and gMG, if left untreated, can lead to kidney disease, kidney failure or respiratory failure, and it is important for patients to have early access to treatment. The availability of EPYSQLI means that patients now have an additional treatment option available at a lower cost, with the proven quality, safety and efficacy comparable to the reference product. Based on our robust track record supplying biosimilars in the U.S., we are well-positioned to deliver this life-changing medicine to patients,” said Linda MacDonald, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Commercial Division of Samsung Bioepis. “Our mission is to positively impact and ensure the sustainability of health care systems by offering affordable, quality-assured, safe and effective biologic medicines. We will work closely with Teva to ensure access of this medicine for payers, healthcare professionals and patients in the U.S.,” she added.

The monoclonal antibody and anti-C5 complement inhibitor eculizumab is a well-established standard of care to treat PNH and aHUS, rare diseases with an estimated U.S. prevalence of approximately 50,000 and 5,000 respectively.1,2 Approximately 70% of eculizumab-treated PNH patients are not dosed according to the label, and two-thirds of patients discontinue eculizumab within an average of 1.5 years, which can be attributed to several factors including the high treatment cost.3 Biosimilars, like EPYSQLI, are highly similar to their reference product with no clinically meaningful differences in safety, purity, or potency, and can increase the affordability and accessibility associated with these therapies. Biosimilars are approved according to the same standards of pharmaceutical quality that apply to all biological medicines, with comparable safety and efficacy to the reference product expected.4 The introduction of biosimilars leads to higher utilization of the molecule as lower costs offer increased access to patients.5

In July 2024, EPYSQLI was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a biosimilar to Soliris® for the treatment of patients with PNH to reduce hemolysis, and aHUS to inhibit complement-mediated thrombotic microangiopathy. In November 2024, its indication was expanded to include the treatment of gMG in adult patients who are AchR antibody positive. The FDA has provisionally determined that EPYSQLI will be interchangeable with the reference biologic Soliris®, following the expiration of exclusivity for the first interchangeable biosimilar.

In January 2025, Teva and Samsung Bioepis entered into a strategic partnership for the commercialization of EPYSQLI in the U.S. market. Under the terms of the agreement, Samsung Bioepis handles development, manufacturing and supply, while Teva is responsible for the commercialization of the product in the U.S., leveraging its experience and extensive sales and marketing infrastructure.

About EPYSQLI® (eculizumab-aagh) injection, for intravenous use

EPYSQLI is a complement inhibitor indicated for the treatment of patients with:

paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) to reduce hemolysis

atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) to inhibit complement-mediated thrombotic microangiopathy

Limitation of Use : EPYSQLI is not indicated for the treatment of patients with Shiga toxin E. coli related hemolytic uremic syndrome (STEC-HUS).

EPYSQLI is indicated for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody positive.



Soliris® is a registered trademark of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: SERIOUS MENINGOCOCCAL INFECTIONS

Eculizumab products, complement inhibitors, increase the risk of serious infections caused by Neisseria meningitidis. Life-threatening and fatal meningococcal infections have occurred in patients treated with complement inhibitors. These infections may become rapidly life-threatening or fatal if not recognized and treated early.

Complete or update vaccination for meningococcal bacteria (for serogroups A, C, W, Y, and B) at least 2 weeks prior to the first dose of EPYSQLI, unless the risks of delaying therapy with EPYSQLI outweigh the risk of developing a serious infection. Comply with the most current Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations for vaccinations against meningococcal bacteria in patients receiving a complement inhibitor.

Patients receiving eculizumab products are at increased risk for invasive disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis, even if they develop antibodies following vaccination. Monitor patients for early signs and symptoms of serious meningococcal infections and evaluate immediately if infection is suspected.

Because of the risk of serious meningococcal infections, EPYSQLI is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called EPYSQLI REMS.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

EPYSQLI is contraindicated for initiation in patients with unresolved serious Neisseria meningitidis infection.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Serious Meningococcal Infections

Eculizumab products, complement inhibitors, increase a patient's susceptibility to serious, life-threatening, or fatal infections caused by meningococcal bacteria (septicemia and/or meningitis) in any serogroup, including non-groupable strains. Life-threatening and fatal meningococcal infections have occurred in both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients treated with complement inhibitors. The initiation of EPYSQLI treatment is contraindicated in patients with unresolved serious Neisseria meningitidis infection.

Complete or update meningococcal vaccination (for serogroups A, C, W, Y, and B) at least 2 weeks prior to administration of the first dose of EPYSQLI, according to current ACIP recommendations for patients receiving a complement inhibitor. Revaccinate patients in accordance with ACIP recommendations, considering the duration of therapy with EPYSQLI. Note that ACIP recommends an administration schedule in patients receiving complement inhibitors that differs from the administration schedule in the vaccine prescribing information. If urgent EPYSQLI therapy is indicated in a patient who is not up to date with meningococcal vaccines according to ACIP recommendations, provide the patient with antibacterial drug prophylaxis and administer meningococcal vaccines as soon as possible. Various durations and regimens of antibacterial drug prophylaxis have been considered, but the optimal durations and drug regimens for prophylaxis and their efficacy have not been studied in unvaccinated or vaccinated patients receiving complement inhibitors, including eculizumab products. The benefits and risks of treatment with EPYSQLI, as well as the benefits and risks of antibacterial drug prophylaxis in unvaccinated or vaccinated patients, must be considered against the known risks for serious infections caused by Neisseria meningitidis.

Vaccination does not eliminate the risk of serious meningococcal infections, despite development of antibodies following vaccination.

Closely monitor patients for early signs and symptoms of meningococcal infection and evaluate patients immediately if infection is suspected. Inform patients of these signs and symptoms and instruct patients to seek immediate medical care if these signs and symptoms occur. Promptly treat known infections. Meningococcal infection may become rapidly life- threatening or fatal if not recognized and treated early. Consider interruption of EPYSQLI in patients who are undergoing treatment for serious meningococcal infection, depending on the risks of interrupting treatment in the disease being treated.

EPYSQLI REMS

EPYSQLI is available only through a restricted program under a REMS called EPYSQLI REMS, because of the risk of serious meningococcal infections.

Notable requirements of the EPYSQLI REMS include the following:

Prescribers must enroll in the REMS.

Prescribers must counsel patients about the risk of serious meningococcal infection.

Prescribers must provide the patients with the REMS educational materials.

Prescribers must assess patient vaccination status for meningococcal vaccines (against serogroups A, C, W, Y and B) and vaccinate if needed according to current ACIP recommendations two weeks prior to the first dose of EPYSQLI.

Prescribers must provide a prescription for antibacterial drug prophylaxis if treatment must be started urgently and the patient is not up to date with meningococcal vaccines according to current ACIP recommendations at least two weeks prior to the first dose of EPYSQLI.

Healthcare settings and pharmacies that dispense EPYSQLI must be certified in the REMS and must verify prescribers are certified.

Patients must receive counseling from the prescriber about the need to receive meningococcal vaccines per ACIP recommendations, the need to take antibiotics as directed by the prescriber, and the signs and symptoms of meningococcal infection.

Patients must be instructed to carry the Patient Safety Card with them at all times during and for 3 months following treatment with EPYSQLI.

Further information is available at www.EPYSQLIREMS.com or 1-866-318-0342.

Other Infections

Serious infections with Neisseria species (other than Neisseria meningitidis), including disseminated gonococcal infections, have been reported.

Eculizumab products block terminal complement activation; therefore, patients may have increased susceptibility to infections, especially with encapsulated bacteria, such as infections with Neisseria meningitidis but also Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae, and to a lesser extent, Neisseria gonorrhoeae. Additionally, Aspergillus infections have occurred in immunocompromised and neutropenic patients. Children treated with eculizumab products may be at increased risk of developing serious infections due to Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib). Administer vaccinations for the prevention of Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) infections according to ACIP recommendations. Patients receiving eculizumab products are at increased risk for infections due to these organisms, even if they develop antibodies following vaccination.

Monitoring Disease Manifestations after EPYSQLI Discontinuation

Treatment Discontinuation for PNH

Monitor patients after discontinuing EPYSQLI for at least 8 weeks to detect hemolysis.

Treatment Discontinuation for aHUS

After discontinuing EPYSQLI, monitor patients with aHUS for signs and symptoms of thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA) complications for at least 12 weeks. In aHUS clinical trials, 18 patients (5 in the prospective studies) discontinued eculizumab treatment. TMA complications occurred following a missed dose in 5 patients, and eculizumab was reinitiated in 4 of these 5 patients.

Clinical signs and symptoms of TMA include changes in mental status, seizures, angina, dyspnea, or thrombosis. In addition, the following changes in laboratory parameters may identify a TMA complication: occurrence of two, or repeated measurement of any one of the following: a decrease in platelet count by 25% or more compared to baseline or the peak platelet count during EPYSQLI treatment; an increase in serum creatinine by 25% or more compared to baseline or nadir during EPYSQLI treatment; or, an increase in serum LDH by 25% or more over baseline or nadir during EPYSQLI treatment.

If TMA complications occur after EPYSQLI discontinuation, consider reinstitution of EPYSQLI treatment, plasma therapy [plasmapheresis, plasma exchange, or fresh frozen plasma infusion (PE/PI)], or appropriate organ-specific supportive measures.

Thrombosis Prevention and Management

The effect of withdrawal of anticoagulant therapy during eculizumab products treatment has not been established. Therefore, treatment with eculizumab products should not alter anticoagulant management.

Infusion-Related Reactions

Administration of eculizumab products may result in infusion-related reactions, including anaphylaxis or other hypersensitivity reactions. In clinical trials, no patients experienced an infusion-related reaction which required discontinuation of eculizumab. Interrupt EPYSQLI infusion and institute appropriate supportive measures if signs of cardiovascular instability or respiratory compromise occur.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most frequently reported adverse reactions in the PNH randomized trial (≥10% overall and greater than placebo) are: headache, nasopharyngitis, back pain, and nausea.

The most frequently reported adverse reactions in aHUS single arm prospective trials (≥20%) are: headache, diarrhea, hypertension, upper respiratory infection, abdominal pain, vomiting, nasopharyngitis, anemia, cough, peripheral edema, nausea, urinary tract infections, pyrexia.

The most frequently reported adverse reaction in the gMG placebo-controlled clinical trial (≥10%) is: musculoskeletal pain.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Plasmapheresis, Plasma Exchange, or Fresh Frozen Plasma Infusion

Concomitant use of eculizumab products with plasma exchange (PE), plasmapheresis (PP) or fresh frozen plasma infusion (PE/PI) treatment can reduce serum eculizumab product concentrations and requires a supplemental dose of EPYSQLI.

Neonatal Fc Receptor Blockers

Concomitant use of eculizumab products with neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blockers may lower systemic exposures and reduce effectiveness of eculizumab products. Closely monitor for reduced effectiveness of EPYSQLI.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Teva Pharmaceuticals at 1-888-483-8279 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information for EPYSQLI, including BOXED WARNINGS.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a different kind of global biopharmaceutical leader, one that operates across the full spectrum of innovation to reliably deliver medicines to patients worldwide. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. Today, the company’s global network of capabilities enables its 37,000 employees across 57 markets to advance health by developing medicines for the future while championing the production of generics and biologics. We are dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. Moving forward together with science that treats, inspired by the people we serve. To learn more about how Teva is all in for better health, visit www.tevapharm.com .

About Samsung Bioepis

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, nephrology, and endocrinology. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on social media – X , LinkedIn .

Teva Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “project,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully commercialize EPYSQLI (eculizumab-aagh) in the U.S. for the treatment of the rare diseases: paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG); our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development; and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the section captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Teva Media

Inquiries TevaCommunicationsNorthAmerica@tevapharm.com Teva Investor

Relations

Inquiries TevaIR@Tevapharm.com Samsung Bioepis

Media Inquiries Anna Nayun Kim, nayun86.kim@samsung.com

Yoon Kim, yoon1.kim@samsung.com



