Berlin Packaging plans to expand its capabilities in Germany by combining with Rixius AG

Acquisition to strengthen company’s industrial packaging offering

MILAN, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Rixius AG, a German-based supplier specialized in rigid packaging for the chemical, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food & beverage markets across the DACH and Benelux regions.

Founded 145 years ago by Peter Rixius in Mannheim, Germany, Rixius AG transformed from a traditional packaging wholesaler into a 360° supply partner. Now, the company offers a wide portfolio of packaging products as well as a range of value-added services, such as personalization, labeling, decoration, and sustainability consultancy.

“Rixius is synonymous with constant innovation, sustainability, and high-quality packaging, the key pillars of Berlin Packaging. Targeted acquisitions play a crucial role in our European growth strategy, and this combination with Rixius will not only strengthen our footprint in Germany but will also expand Berlin Packaging’s offering for the industrial end market,” says Marcel Schröder, Senior Vice President of Northern Region, Berlin Packaging EMEA.

“We are proud of our history and expertise, and this new partnership will bring more exciting opportunities for our customers, business partners, and employees. Berlin Packaging’s hybrid business model and commitment to thrilling customers is a great fit for us,” adds Wolfgang Luckhardt, CEO of Rixius.

Private equity firm BWK has been a major shareholder of Rixius since 2007 and will exit its investment in the company once the sale to Berlin Packaging is complete. During its investment period, Rixius has reported stable revenue and profitability growth.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the 4th quarter.

