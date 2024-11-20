AI Keynote Speaker & Digital Marketing PR CEO Barbara Rozgonyi Joins Global Entrepreneur Speaker Bureau

Barbara Rozgonyi, Host of Growing Social Now Marketing Podcast and Digital Marketing Thought Leader CoryWest Media ia creative digital marketing AI PR firm led by Barbara Rozgonyi Global Entrepreneurs Network Marketing PR AI Speaker, Barbara Rozgonyi

Barbara Rozgonyi joins GEN Speakers Bureau, sharing AI and digital PR strategies to help entrepreneurs thrive in 200 countries

Joining GEN's Speakers Bureau as a keynote speaker is an incredible opportunity to empower global entrepreneurs with strategies to scale their businesses authentically, innovatively, and impactfully” — Barbara Rozgonyi, CEO CoryWest Media

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can Generative AI, digital marketing, PR and authentic storytelling revolutionize entrepreneurship? Barbara Rozgonyi is ready to inspire with insights for a global audience as a keynote speaker, team trainer, or workshop leader.CoryWest Media announces that its founder, Barbara Rozgonyi, an AI-driven digital marketing PR strategist and Fractional CMO, is now listed in the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) Speakers Bureau . As entrepreneurs worldwide face the challenges and opportunities of digital marketing PR changes along with the Generative AI revolution, Rozgonyi brings her unique expertise in combining future technology with human-centered storytelling to GEN’s global network spanning 200 countries."Joining GEN’s Speakers Bureau is an exciting opportunity to work with entrepreneurs across the globe," said Rozgonyi. "I’m thrilled to share actionable strategies that help leaders grow their businesses with authenticity, innovation, and lasting impact."Keynote Expertise Supporting Entrepreneurial SuccessRozgonyi’s AI digital marketing PR keynote speaker presentations provide practical solutions for entrepreneurs navigating a rapidly evolving digital landscape:• AI Meets Marketing: Transforming Connections into Opportunities• Intelligent Brand Storytelling: AI-Enhanced Communication Strategies• The 2025 Entrepreneur Success Playbook: How to Build Trust, Authority, and CommunitiesThese programs align seamlessly with the mission to empower entrepreneurial ecosystems by equipping leaders with strategies that integrate Generative AI, digital marketing, PR, and storytelling while fostering authentic, trustworthy relationships.Thought Leadership in Digital Innovation and PR StrategyAs the founder of CoryWest Media, Rozgonyi develops strategies, content, and training programs for clients ranging from Fortune 50 companies to the International Trade Centre (a joint agency of the WTO and UN) and the Federal Reserve.Her career milestones include:• Founding Social Media Club Chicago, which became the third-largest chapter globally• Launching the award-winning blog wiredPRworks.com, now a resource with over 1,200 articles on digital marketing and PR strategies• Representing the U.S. at Social Media Week Berlin• Hosting Growing Social Now, a podcast exploring trends in digital innovation and trust-buildingAbout Barbara RozgonyiBarbara Rozgonyi is an AI-powered digital marketing PR strategist, Fractional CMO, and founder of CoryWest Media, a consultancy dedicated to helping people, companies, and communities thrive through innovative marketing, storytelling, and digital transformation.As a Positive Intelligence coach grad, Rozgonyi integrates mental fitness techniques with advanced marketing strategies, empowering entrepreneurs to scale sustainably while maintaining authenticity. An international keynote speaker and trainer, her work has impacted organizations worldwide through live and virtual presentations across Asia, Europe, and North America.Beyond her professional achievements, Rozgonyi is an award-winning photographer who draws inspiration from her travels and the natural beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Her creative perspective informs her ability to help clients see beyond traditional boundaries and capture new opportunities for growth as they attract attention, build brands, can connect with communities.About GENThe Global Entrepreneurship Network connects entrepreneurs, policymakers, and ecosystem builders across 200 countries, driving innovation, job creation, and economic strength through programs like Global Entrepreneurship Week and the Entrepreneurship World Cup.For Speaking Engagements• Visit: GEN’s Speaker Directory• Connect: LinkedIn.com/in/BarbaraRozgonyi• Contact: hello@ BarbaraRozgonyi. com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.