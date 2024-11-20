FTC Sends More Than $140,000 to Consumers Deceived by False Made in USA Claims by Chaucer Accessories and Bates Accessories

The Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $140,000 to consumers who were deceived by false Made in USA claims from New England-based clothing companies Chaucer Accessories and Bates Accessories, along with Bates Retail Group.

The FTC took action against the companies and their owner, Thomas Bates, in 2023, alleging that the company falsely claimed that its products were “Made in USA” or “Hand Crafted in USA.” According to the FTC’s complaint, a number of those products—including certain belts, bags, wallets, and shoes—were wholly imported or used significant imported components.

The FTC is sending checks and PayPal payments to 4,061 consumers who purchased the deceptively labelled goods. Consumers should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on their check, or redeem their PayPal payments within 30 days.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the administrator, Epiq Systems, at 877-817-1384 or visit the FTC’s website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2023, FTC actions led to $330 million in refunds to consumers across the country.