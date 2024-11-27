Leading Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Provider in the Hudson Valley Region of New York

"We are honored to receive this Exemplary Provider accreditation from The Compliance Team," said Mathias Oni-Eseleh Jr, MPA . Vice President of Strategy and Planning at the Center.” — Mathias Oni-Eseleh Jr, MPA .

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Disability Innovations Achieves Accreditation from Compliance Team as Leading Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Provider in the Hudson Valley

The Center for Disability Innovations (CDI), a leading provider of Durable Medical Equipment (DME) in the Hudson Valley, is proud to announce its recent Exemplary Provider® Accreditation by The Compliance Team, a nationally recognized health care accreditation organization. This prestigious designation reflects CDI’s commitment to quality service, patient safety, and industry-leading standards in medical equipment and support services.

Exemplary Provider Accreditation from The Compliance Team signals to the Hudson Valley community and surrounding regions that CDI adheres to rigorous standards in quality assurance, customer service, and regulatory compliance. The Compliance Team's accreditation program is renowned for its patient-centric and service-focused approach, ensuring that organizations like CDI provide exceptional care and meet the unique needs of individuals with disabilities.

"We are honored to receive this Exemplary Provider accreditation from The Compliance Team," said Mathias Oni-Eseleh Jr. Vice President of Strategy and Planning at the Center for Disability Innovations "This achievement underscores our commitment to the highest standards in patient care and medical equipment services. We are dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities through safe and reliable access to DME, supporting greater independence and quality of life for our clients."

As a trusted provider in the Hudson Valley, CDI offers a wide range of DME solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of individuals with varying levels of ability. This accreditation solidifies CDI’s position as a leading, trusted DME provider in the region, enabling it to further its mission of improving accessibility and independence for individuals needing specialized medical equipment.

The Center for Disability Innovations looks forward to continuing to collaborate with healthcare providers, rehabilitation centers, and local hospitals to deliver innovative and essential medical equipment solutions. This accreditation from the Compliance Team is an exciting milestone supporting CDI’s future growth and service expansion within the Hudson Valley and beyond.

About Center for Disability Innovations

The Center for Disability Innovations is a premier provider of Durable Medical Equipment (DME) in the Hudson Valley region. Committed to promoting independence and improving quality of life, CDI partners with hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and healthcare professionals to provide high-quality, reliable DME solutions tailored to individuals with disabilities. For more information, please visit www.Centerfordisabilityinnovations.Com

About the Compliance Team

Founded in 1994, The Compliance Team (TCT) is a nationally recognized, CMS-approved accreditation organization, with the distinction of being a Certified Women’s Business Enterprise. TCT’s industry-leading accreditation model features healthcare’s first comprehensive set of plain language, operations-driven quality standards with expert-led implementation guidance. TCT offers a suite of Exemplary Provider® accreditation and certification programs for DMEPOS, pharmacy, clinic, health department, rural health, and physician practices. For more information, visit www.thecomplianceteam.org.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Tennecia Delgado

Center for Disability Innovations

Phone: 845-204-3885‬

Info@Centerfordisabilityinnovations.Com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.