Principled Technologies publishes comprehensive MySQL and PostgreSQL database deployment guides for Microsoft Azure

PostgreSQL database migration guide to Azure - Best practices guide MySQL database migration guide to Azure - Best practices guide Principled Technologies

Organizations can review best practices for Azure PaaS and IaaS deployments thanks to the Principled Technologies (PT) guides

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizations have a deluge of options for cloud deployments of platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solutions for popular databases MySQL and PostgreSQL. To help organizations understand these solutions from Microsoft Azure, PT produced two best practices guides—one for MySQL and one for PostgreSQL—that offer a deep dive into the hands-on deployment processes alongside other helpful tips and considerations. These comprehensive guides can enable any organization to leverage the flexibility and reliability of Azure technologies.The guides cover best practices for deploying Azure Database for MySQL – Flexible Server and Azure Database for PostgreSQL – Flexible Server, including service tiers, VM selection, storage configurations, and security considerations. The guides also outline step-by-step procedures for creating and managing MySQL and PostgreSQL IaaS instances on Azure, helping users optimize performance while maintaining high availability and robust security measures.Both guides state that by offering PaaS and IaaS solutions, “Azure allows organizations to select the model that best suits their needs while continuing to use familiar Microsoft and Azure tools. Choosing between the Azure PaaS and IaaS offerings comes down to the balance among organizations' needs for control, convenience, and available resources.”In addition to presenting how to deploy and use both Azure solutions, the guides offer several recommendations on AMD EPYC processor-based infrastructure to consider.With hands-on testing and real-world results, these guides serve as a valuable resource for IT professionals seeking to enhance their database management capabilities in the Azure cloud.To read the full best practices guide for Azure MySQL solutions, visit https://facts.pt/L69Y8ZG . To read the full best practices guide for Azure PostgreSQL solutions, visit https://facts.pt/Hd4e5es About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

