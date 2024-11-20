Glenn Baker's 'Finish This Fight: The Diary of a Pissed Off American Soldier' Premieres November 22nd

A Patriotic Tribute to America’s Heroes and a Call for Constitutional Renewal

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed musician and filmmaker Glenn Baker is set to premiere his highly anticipated documentary, Finish This Fight : The Diary of a Pissed Off American Soldier, on November 22, 2024. This bold and patriotic film sheds light on the frustrations and challenges faced by America’s defenders, offering a powerful critique of the nation’s current state and advocating for constitutional solutions to restore its greatness.A Moving Tribute to Service and SacrificeBaker’s Finish This Fight is more than just a documentary—it’s a rallying cry for patriots across the nation. Through a compelling blend of interviews and storytelling, the film highlights the voices of veterans and civilian leaders who share their struggles, frustrations, and hopes for America.The documentary includes insights from prominent figures such as:• Colonel Allen West• Chad Prather• Craig “Sawman” Sawyer• Benghazi Survivor John “Tig” Tiegan• “Deep State Marauder” Ivan Raiklin• FBI whistleblower Nate Cain• Documentarian Stew Peters• Dan Abbott, constitutional militia commanderAdding a musical layer to its powerful message, the project also features the release of Baker’s new single, Finish This Fight, which serves as an emotional anthem for the film’s themes of patriotism, service, and hope.Supporting Veterans: Giving Back to America’s HeroesIn keeping with its mission to honor those who have served, 50% of all profits from Finish This Fight will directly benefit wounded veterans. The first recipient, Iraq War veteran Joshua Holm, will receive a life-changing exoskeleton to aid his mobility.Exclusive Access and Direct SupportThe documentary, music video, and song will be offered as an exclusive digital package, available for direct purchase at FinishThisFight.us. This unique distribution model ensures that every purchase supports both the cause and Baker’s mission to bring these vital stories to light.A Call to Action for Patriots“Finish This Fight is not just a film—it’s a movement,” says Baker. “It’s a call for every American to honor our veterans, reflect on the state of our nation, and join the fight for a brighter future.”With support from media partners and a growing network of patriots, Baker aims to spark nationwide conversations about freedom, service, and the path forward for America.Join the FightTo learn more about Finish This Fight: The Diary of a Pissed Off American Soldier , support the cause, or purchase the exclusive digital package, visit FinishThisFight.us.Media Contact:Jeanette McLaughlin📞 304-207-0012📧 jeanette@TheRaisingCainShow.com🌐 FinishThisFight.us

