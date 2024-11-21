MEDIATORS WITHOUT BORDERS CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF PROMOTING PEACE AND INVITES YOU TO JOIN THE JOURNEY

Mediators Without Borders Mediators Without Borders Established 1994

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year marks a significant milestone for Mediators Without Borders as they celebrate their 30th anniversary. For three decades, they have been dedicated to providing top-notch certifications for mediation, arbitration, and restorative justice.Their mission is to equip individuals with the necessary skills to effectively resolve conflicts, leading to healthier and more collaborative relationships.“As the world continues to evolve and businesses become more complex, the need for conflict resolution skills has become increasingly crucial”, says Genna Murphy, Cofounder of Mediators Without Borders. “That's why Mediators Without Borders has been committed to providing comprehensive training programs that cover all aspects of conflict resolution. Our mediation, arbitration, and restorative justice courses are designed to equip individuals with the necessary tools to handle conflicts in a professional and constructive manner, ultimately leading to a more harmonious environment.”The training programs have proven to be highly effective, with many of their graduates advancing in their careers and becoming leaders in their respective companies. The certifications have also helped individuals enhance their resumes, making them more attractive to potential employers.“We are proud to have played a role in the success of our graduates and the positive impact they have had in their workplaces”, says Shauna Ries, Cofounder of Mediators Without Borders.Shauna goes on to say, “As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we would like to express our gratitude to all our clients, partners, and supporters who have been with us on this journey. We are committed to continuing our mission of promoting conflict resolution skills and making a positive impact on individuals and organizations. We look forward to many more years of success and growth as we continue to serve our community.”ABOUT MEDIATORS WITHOUT BORDERSEstablished in 1994 by founders Shauna Ries and Genna Murphy as a stress management and conflict resolution training company, Mediators Without Borders quickly discovered the need for more rigorous mediation education. Driven by their passion for creating a more peaceful world, they created the first online graduate certificate program in Conflict Resolution.As they grew their student base, Mediators Without Borders became the umbrella organization for Arbitrators Without Borders and Restorative Justice Without Borders. Today, the company offers six distinct conflict resolution specializations and has trained over 2000 graduates in 20 diverse countries.

