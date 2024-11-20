Creatio Expands Capabilities with Ringostat Partnership, Enhancing Call Management and Analytics for Global Customers

The partnership offers Creatio users to enhance communication and access valuable call analytics

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Ringostat , an AI-powered business phone and marketing performance platform. Creatio and Ringostat's collaboration will help more businesses adopt high-quality telephony and call solutions that integrate seamlessly and further increase efficiency.Ringostat boasts over 2000 clients in 33 countries with clients including SONY, Bosch, Mercedes and Peugeot. It provides advanced AI conversation analytics within its business telephony and a versatile cross-platform app for calling, messaging, chat, and CRM. Connecting to the Ringostat Intelligent Business Phone System enables businesses to seamlessly manage calls, messages, and customer data, supporting more effective communication and boosting sales performance.“Ringostat's goal is to help businesses work with innovative solutions, earn more and grow faster. In this regard, partnering with an internationally recognized platform opens up many opportunities. Sales reps can accomplish more tasks in the same amount of time, and the management will receive valuable data to optimize advertising and workflows. In addition, in Ringostat, Creatio's clients will get a reliable telephony and analytics contractor. We have an extensive network of servers and operators responsible for the stability of communication,” said Olexandr Ruban, CEO of Ringostat.Creatio offers a comprehensive AI-native no-code platform and modern CRM applications for marketing, sales and service, plus an extensive marketplace of add-ons from Creatio and its partner ecosystem. The company helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Platforms For Citizen Developers, and Leader and Strong Performer in other multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.Creatio’s leading no-code platform integrates AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, it enables organizations to innovate faster, streamline processes, and scale effortlessly without additional costs. By delivering a powerful combination of AI and no-code technology, Creatio transforms sales, marketing, and customer service, offering unmatched agility, autonomy, and business value.“Creatio is excited to welcome Ringostat into its partner community. With Ringostat’s AI-powered business phone and marketing performance platform offering, our customers can further streamline communications, gain deeper insights, and maximize productivity, all within a single platform,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com About RingostatRingostat is an AI-Powered Business Phone & Marketing Performance Platform, part of the Netpeak Group. The company has over 2000 clients from 33 countries and 77 business niches. Ringostat's portfolio includes such clients as Peugeot, SONY, Bosch, and Mercedes.

