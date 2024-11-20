Proposed updates to general park rules open for public comment now through Jan. 17

SALEM, Oregon — Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is seeking public comments on proposed general park area rule updates that refine definitions, reflect agency practice, make rules easier to understand and provide more flexibility when possible.

Park area rules help guide public use of park properties and cover everything from the use of motor vehicles, bicycles and boats to day use and campground use. Proposed changes would address issues that staff face as visitation grows, make rules and penalties clearer and provide more flexibility for public services.

The public is invited to comment on the proposed updates now through 5 p.m. Jan. 17, 2025:

Two internal workgroups developed the proposed updates. The last group reviewed the rules with an inclusionary lens and sought external feedback to help remove possible barriers to park use.

A Rule Advisory Committee (RAC) met three times last summer to suggest changes to the proposed rule updates. Members included mental health practitioners, representatives from the disability community, equestrian community and diversity and environmental conservationists. The committee included diverse stakeholders who currently use state parks and those who have faced barriers. Those meetings are posted online at https://www.youtube.com/@oprddirectorsoffice5783/streams

One proposed update creates a clearer definition of the overnight campground stay limit. Currently, visitors can stay no more than 14 consecutive days in a 17-day period. This definition has caused confusion for visitors and staff. The proposed update defines the stay limit as no more than 14 consecutive days in a 30-day period to match most national parks. Another update includes language about traditional use for members of a federally recognized Oregon tribe.

Individuals who require special accommodations to view the meetings should contact Helena Kesch at least three days in advance of the meeting at helena.kesch@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-881-4637.