Du Wins Early Career Award from AVS Division

Jingshan Du, a Washington Research Foundation postdoctoral fellow at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), received the AVS Nanoscale Science and Technology Division (NSTD) Early Career Award at the AVS 70th International Symposium.

The NSTD Early Career Award is given to a single scientist presenting at an NSTD-sponsored or co-sponsored AVS session. The award was created to “highlight and celebrate exceptional researchers working on the frontiers of nanoscience.” After an initial application process, finalists were selected. The finalists gave a separate, five-minute presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session. The awardee was selected based on the presentation, answers during the Q&A, and the overall research.

Du (right) receiving the award from Professor Deep Jariwala, AVS NSTD chair-elect. (Photo by Nancy Burnham | Worcester Polytechnic Institute)

“I’m honored to have won the NSTD Early Career Award,” said Du. “The session with the other finalists included many fascinating, engaging talks. I learned so much and am thrilled to have been selected from the group of finalists.”

Du presented on his work detailing the first atomic-resolution imaging of defect structures in ice crystallized from liquid water, performed with mentorship from Battelle Fellow Jim De Yoreo. Du used transmission electron microscopy (TEM) to examine ice at the atomic level. The team combined Du’s high-resolution TEM with simulations to understand how nanoscale defects influence ice formation.