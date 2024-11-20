Attorney General Bird Announces Chief of Staff Zach Hoffman

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced her appointment of Zach Hoffman as Chief of Staff. Hoffman is a graduate of Drake University and previously served as the Political Director for the Republican Party of Iowa.

“I am thrilled to welcome Zach to our team as Chief of Staff,” said Attorney General Bird. “He is a proven leader with an unwavering commitment to service, whether it be in the military or for the State. He will be a key asset in our mission of serving crime victims, keeping Iowa communities safe, and defending Iowans’ rights and freedoms.”

“I am grateful to Attorney General Bird for the opportunity to serve as Chief of Staff,” said Hoffman. “Attorney General Bird is a fighter for justice and a fierce defender of the law. I look forward to serving Iowans alongside her in this role.”

About Zach Hoffman

Zach Hoffman is Chief of Staff in the Office of Attorney General Brenna Bird. He joined from the Republican Party of Iowa, where he served as the Political Director. Before that, he clerked in the Iowa House of Representatives and served eight years in the Iowa Army National Guard as an infantryman.

