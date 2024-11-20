Updates on Wildfires Impacting New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul today provided an update on the wildfires burning across New York State, including the multi-agency response to fires in Orange and Ulster Counties in coordination with local fire departments and first responders. More than 400 fire departments statewide with over 1,300 personnel have been deployed to combat the fires across the State and to assist with their containment. Under Governor Hochul’s direction, New York National Guard Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters have been working since Nov. 11 and Nov. 14, respectively, and have conducted more than 550 water drops totaling more than 500,000 gallons on the Orange County fire. Scattered rain showers are forecast statewide this evening into the overnight with up to 2" of rain expected in the Mid-Hudson, New York City, and Capital Regions. The rest of the state is forecast to receive rainfall amounts of up to 0.50"

“As fire departments continue their work to contain wildfires across the State, coordination with localities and our partners in New Jersey remains critical to protect communities close to the fires and keep them safe,” Governor Hochul said. “With rain on the way to help alleviate some strain from the fires and the drought, we encourage New Yorkers to conserve their water usage and not to burn fires outdoors. We thank our first responders and firefighters for their bravery, and know that without them, this fire would be much worse.”

Statewide, there are currently six wildfires in New York State encompassing nearly 6,031 acres, including the Jennings Creek/Sterling State Park fire. The response to New York’s recent wildfires has included multiple agencies taking action to do the following:

Department of Environmental Conservation

Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers continue to lead New York’s multi-agency response to the wildfires at Jennings Creek/Sterling Forest State Park under Unified Command with New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

To date, 35 DEC Forest Rangers, wildland firefighters, and other support personnel, in addition to 18 firefighters from Montana, two from Colorado, and hundreds of New York-based volunteers, have been assigned to the fire.The fire has burned 5,304 acres across New York and New Jersey since Nov. 8, and is now 90 percent contained.

In addition to other small fires responded by local emergency response personnel, DEC Forest Rangers have responded to 69 fires of varying sizes since Oct. 1, 2024. They total more than 6,300 acres, with Jennings Creek by far the largest during this extended period of dry weather.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The NY Fire Mobilization and Mutual Aid Plan has been activated to assist Orange County, and the OFPC Fire Operations Center has been activated since the weekend. With these resources and other local support, 427 departments have responded with over 1,300 firefighters.

NYS Incident Management Team members have provided direct assistance with GIS, logistics, and finance, and a 12-person team is currently supporting onsite coordination.

More than 20 staff from the Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Office of Emergency Management, and Office of Interoperable and Emergency Communications have provided support to fire operations in Ulster and Orange counties since the weekend of Nov. 9, 2024.

Transmission support has included communications engineers, a portable radio tower, a satellite communications truck with additional equipment, and coordination with an AT&T/FirstNet site on wheels providing cellular services including cellular 911 capability.

OEM has coordinated across state agencies to address response capabilities.

Items from the state’s stockpiles including 225 cots.

New York State Police

Multiple helicopters have executed approximately 300 water drops.

Unmanned Aerial Systems (drones) monitoring spread of the fire and firefighting efforts.

Uniformed troopers assisting with road closures/traffic control.

Command post staffing.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

22 Operations Employees

2 OPRHP Dozer with Operators

2 Public Information Officer

4 Regional Emergency Managers

6 Park Forest Rangers

9 Park Police Officers

1 Park Police Sergeant

2 Park Police Lieutenant

1 Park Police Captain

2 Park Police Majors

1 Park Police Chief

An operations employee was fatally injured while responding on Nov. 9.

Division of Military and Naval Affairs

2 New York Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopters and 8 aircrew

2 New York Army National Guard Chinook helicopters and 10 aircrew

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Department of Transportation

Ways to reduce smoke exposure include:

Be aware of your air: Before heading out to work, exercising or going to the park with the kids, check the AQI forecast and adjust your outdoor activities if there is poor air quality. Plan aheadby signing up for email air quality alerts here.

Stay inside: Keep windows and doors closed to keep indoor air clean. If smoke gets inside, buy or make your own portable air cleaner to reduce particles indoors, or use HEPA air filters in your HVAC system.

Wear a mask: If you must go out, a properly worn N95 mask can filter out large smoke particles, reducing the amount of PM you breathe in.

Take it easy: Avoid strenuous outdoor activities that may cause you to breathe heavier.

Protect the vulnerable: Caretakers of children, the elderly and those with asthma should be especially careful. When the AQI is elevated, be sure to limit their outdoor activities to keep them safe.

Take care of four-legged friends: Keep outdoor trips with your pet brief to protect them from the same nose, eye, throat and lung irritation people experience.

For people who spend time outdoors: When air quality is unhealthy, wearing a well-fitting face mask is recommended — a N95 or KN95 will work best. More information about the New York State Air Quality forecast is available here. Check your location's current air quality.

New York State has implemented a statewide burn ban in effect until Nov. 30 due to increased fire risk. This burn ban prohibits the starting of outdoor fires statewide for purposes of brush and debris disposal, as well as uncontained campfires, and open fires used for cooking. Backyard fire pits and contained campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed, as are small, contained cooking fires. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round in New York State, and several municipalities have burn bans currently in effect.