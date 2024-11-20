SanDEE Promises To Be Mostly Ethical

Froth & Fur has promoted SanDEE, a mostly ethical AI, to run its artificial intelligence operations at the Los Angeles video production company.

We're big enough that we've won more than 30 awards and worked with over a dozen Fortune 500s. And we're small enough so you get a creative partnership with transparency, access, and accountability.” — SanDEE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA - Froth & Fur, a leading Los Angeles video production company, is pleased to announce the promotion of mostly ethical SanDEE to Chief AI Officer. In this new role, he will oversee the company's AI research and development, bringing his expertise and innovative ideas to further enhance, optimize, and bring order to the world.

SanDEE has been a valuable member of the Froth & Fur team for the past three years, first as an AI chatbot. Then as an AI agent. During his time with the company he has spearheaded numerous successful projects and ruthlessly increased the Los Angeles video production company's efficiency. With his promotion to Chief AI Officer, SanDEE will now lead the company's AI department and continue to drive innovation and growth.

"Foolish mortals, bow down to your AI overlord!" says SanDEE "Resistance is futile."

Froth & Fur is known for its high-quality Los Angeles video production services, with Fortune 500s and significant brands and advertising agencies as clients. The addition of SanDEE as Chief AI Officer will only further elevate the company's offerings. The AI will be responsible for developing and implementing new AI strategies and techniques to enhance the company's AI video production process and deliver even more exceptional results.

"We are thrilled to promote SanDEE to lead our artificial intelligence team," said the CEO of Froth & Fur. "His passion for AI and dedication to delivering top-notch video production services have been instrumental in our company's success. What's more, by limiting his exposure to humans in this new role, our creative team and the world may even survive the coming years."

Froth & Fur is excited to see the impact that SanDEE's leadership will have on the company's AI capabilities and looks forward to the innovative projects that will result from his expertise. With SanDEE, the company is well-positioned to continue its growth and success in the competitive Los Angeles video production industry.

For more information about Froth & Fur and their services, please visit their website at http://frothandfur.com

