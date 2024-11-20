Navigating a Winter Power Outage: Essential Steps to Stay Safe and Warm

Winter storms can bring beautiful snow-covered landscapes, but they can also unleash heavy rain, strong winds, and icy conditions, often leading to power outages that leave you in the cold and dark. Being prepared and knowing what to do during a power outage can help keep you and your family safe and comfortable until power is restored. Here’s a guide to help you navigate through winter power outages effectively.

Avoid downed power lines: Stay away from downed power lines and anything near them. Report them to your utility provider immediately.

Be cautious around crews: Give space to utility workers and emergency responders as they work to restore service and clear hazards.

Reduce power surges: Turn off lights and unplug electric appliances except for the refrigerator and freezer. Leave one light on to know when power is restored.

Use generators safely: Never operate a generator inside your home or garage or near windows or vents to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Check on vulnerable neighbors: Offer assistance to elderly neighbors or individuals with special needs who may require additional help.

Report outages: Call your electricity service provider to report an outage. Report non-emergency issues to your utility provider – Contact your electricity or utility company directly for outage reports or other non-urgent concerns to help keep 911 lines open for those in critical need.

Call 911 only for true emergencies: During major events like power outages or severe weather, 911 call centers (PSAPs) may experience high call volumes, which can delay emergency response times.

Plan for livestock and well water needs: Ensure you have a plan for providing water to livestock in case well pumps lose power.

Register for a Medical Certificate: If you have a medical condition that requires power, contact your electricity service provider in advance to register a Medical Certificate. This certification provides added benefits and helps ensure your needs are met during an outage.



Stay Informed

Sign up for local alerts: Visit OR-Alert to register for emergency notifications specific to your area. This system provides real-time updates on various hazards across Oregon's counties and tribal governments.

Enable Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA): Ensure that WEA is activated on your mobile device to receive critical notifications about imminent threats in your vicinity. These alerts are sent by authorized federal, state, and local agencies.

Keep a battery-operated or hand-cranked radio: Having a battery-powered or hand-crank radio ensures you can receive weather updates and information on power restoration efforts, even if other communication methods are unavailable.

Use local news apps: Check local news applications on your smartphone for real-time updates. Ensure your device is charged and consider having a portable power bank available.



Stay Warm

Layer up: Dress in multiple layers to trap body heat, and don't forget hats, gloves, and warm socks to keep extremities warm.

Focus heat: Close off unused rooms to conserve heat and concentrate warmth in the spaces your family is using.

Block drafts: Place towels or blankets at the base of doors to minimize drafts.

Sleep together: Have everyone in the household sleep in the same room to share body heat.

Safe heating: Use safe heating methods, such as fireplaces or space heaters, to ensure proper ventilation. Keep the chimney clean and well-maintained.

Avoid dangerous Heating: Never use a gas oven, grill, or other appliances not intended for indoor heating; this can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Light Your Space

Choose flashlights: Use flashlights or battery-operated lanterns instead of candles to reduce fire risk. On average, 7% of home structure fires annually are caused by lighters, candles, or matches.

Stock batteries: Keep an ample supply of batteries on hand for flashlights and other devices.

Rechargeable options: Invest in hand-crank or solar-powered flashlights, many of which can also charge your phone or other devices.





Food and Water Safety

Minimize fridge access: Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to maintain the cold. Refrigerated food stays safe for up to 4 hours, and a full freezer can keep food frozen for up to 48 hours. After that, discard perishables.

Use coolers: If available, pack perishables in coolers with ice to extend their freshness.

Verify food safety: If you are unsure if your food is safe, contact your local extension office.

SNAP benefits: Remember, SNAP benefits can be replaced within 10 days if food is spoiled during an outage.

Melt snow safely: If pipes freeze, use stored bottled water or melt snow for drinking, but ensure it's boiled or purified first.



Prevent Pipes from Freezing

Drip faucets: Allow a slow drip from faucets to keep water flowing and prevent freezing.

Circulate warm air: Keep cabinet doors open to expose plumbing to warm air.

Insulate outdoor faucets: Cover outdoor faucets with faucet insulators or other protective materials.

Build an Emergency Kit with the Essentials

Be two weeks ready with things needed by family members during an outage or evacuation for up to two weeks. Learn more about what supplies to consider. Some items include:

Non-perishable food

Bottled water

Medications

First aid supplies

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Extra blankets

Pet supplies



Backup Power

Generator safety: Operate generators outdoors, far from windows and doors, to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Learn more about safe generator use.

Charge ahead: Fully charge phones and essential devices before the storm arrives.

Portable power: Consider portable power banks, especially solar-powered ones, as a backup option.



Natural Gas Tips

If you need to evacuate, there’s no need to shut off natural gas.

If natural gas appliances don’t work properly after electricity is restored, contact your gas service provider.

Do not turn on natural gas service yourself; always call your gas provider for assistance.

If you smell natural gas, evacuate immediately and call 911.

Stay Connected

Check on others: Reach out to single, elderly, or vulnerable neighbors to ensure they are safe and have the resources they need.

Conserve battery: Use text messaging or social media for communication to save your phone's battery life.

Update your contact information: Ensure your utility service provider has your current contact information to receive notifications. If uncertain about which electric utility serves your area, visit Find Your Utility.

After the Power Comes Back On

Inspect for damage: Check appliances and electronics for damage caused by power surges.

Restock supplies: Replace any used items in your emergency kit and update your preparedness plan based on what worked well or could be improved.

By following these steps, you can protect your household, support your community, and stay safe and comfortable during winter power outages caused by snow, rain, or windstorms. Visit the Oregon Public Utility Commission website to learn more about power outage safety.