Premier’s statement on Transgender Day of Remembrance

CANADA, November 20 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking Transgender Day of Remembrance:

“On the Transgender Day of Remembrance, we join people throughout B.C. and around the world to honour the memories of transgender, gender-diverse, non-binary and Two-Spirit people whose lives have been lost in acts of anti-transgender violence.

“Everyone deserves to live with dignity, safety and the freedom to be themselves, yet too many in the trans community face threats, discrimination and violence. The rise in anti-trans hate, here and around the world, is wrong. We all have a responsibility to confront and reject it. 

“Our government is committed to creating a province where trans people feel valued and supported — not only in words, but through actions. This means addressing the systemic barriers that harm trans people, investing in inclusive programs and supports, and fostering safe spaces for everyone to thrive.

“Transphobia has no place in British Columbia. Our province is stronger when we celebrate diversity and embrace the contributions of trans and gender-diverse people who enrich our communities in countless ways.

“Today, and every day, we reaffirm our commitment to combating hate and building a future where everyone is free to live authentically, with respect and opportunity.”

