Hearing Wrap Up: Discrimination by Unelected Bureaucrats Hindering FEMA’s Critical Mission  

WASHINGTON—The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability held a hearing on “Oversight of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.” During the hearing, members emphasized FEMA’s responsibility to use taxpayer dollars efficiently and effectively. They questioned FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell about the agency’s ongoing efforts to deliver assistance to Americans impacted by recent storms, including Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Following reports that at least one FEMA official engaged in political discrimination against supporters of President Donald Trump, members raised concerns about political bias within the agency and the broader impact of an unelected, unchecked federal workforce. The Oversight Committee remains committed to ensuring FEMA fulfills its mission of delivering aid promptly and plans to work with the incoming Trump Administration to hold poor performers and rogue federal employees accountable.

Key Takeaways:

Reports indicate at least one FEMA official recently engaged in political discrimination in Florida against supporters of President Donald Trump, but concerns persist that there may be a broader pattern of discrimination at the agency.

FEMA Administrator Criswell confirmed that the official who ordered workers to skip homes displaying Trump campaign signs has been fired. She also noted that an investigation into the matter is ongoing. However, concerns persist about a broader pattern of discrimination within the agency.

During the hearing, Committee staff made contact with a new whistleblower who provided a credible account of discrimination. According to the whistleblower, a FEMA contractor visited the home of an elderly disabled veteran’s family in Georgia and recommended they remove Trump campaign materials and signs from their property. The contractor stated this advice stemmed from his FEMA supervisor’s view that Trump supporters are like domestic terrorists. Watch Chairman Comer’s remarks regarding this new whistleblower HERE.

FEMA Administrator Criswell committed under oath to turn over all communications and documents to the House Oversight Committee related to relief workers bypassing hurricane-impacted homes displaying campaign signs for President Trump.

Oversight Committee Republicans will continue to work to hold FEMA accountable for political discrimination and ensure the agency is fulfilling their mission to deliver assistance to all Americans.

Member Highlights:

Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) emphasized that the federal government’s current system shields unelected bureaucrats and other bad actors in the federal workforce from accountability.

Chairman Comer: “If this individual was a full time FEMA employee and he or she discriminated against conservatives, could you have terminated them right then and there on the spot?”

Administrator Criswell: “We definitely have more flexibilities with our intermittent employees.”

Chairman Comer: “They would probably be protected. This is one of the huge issues and will be a priority next year to work with the Trump Administration to make government more efficient. Regardless of party or status, if they have done wrong federal employees should be held accountable.”

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) praised the compassion and help provided by average Americans to residents impacted by storms. However, she emphasized that FEMA has fallen short in delivering similar assistance and is plagued by poor decision-making.

Rep. Foxx: “Our government agencies have not matched the care and compassion of average Americans. I was there. My area was very hard hit by the hurricane. What I saw is FEMA telling my constituents impacted what they can’t do rather than what they can do. FEMA has fallen way short. FEMA’s entire mission is to assist before, during, and after disasters. FEMA appears to be plagued by poor decision-making and lack of communication. It is not living up to its mission statement. You started out by giving us figures… we all know what happened. Americans should be able to expect details and basic information. They aren’t getting that.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) raised concerns over reports indicating FEMA officials are discriminating against supporters of President Donald Trump. FEMA Administrator Criswell committed under oath to turn over all communications related to relief workers bypassing hurricane-impacted homes displaying campaign signs for President Trump.

Rep. Donalds: “My District was hit by Hurricane Ian two years ago. We were devastated like many other communities. Ms. Administrator, I have an issue. According to reports, these incidents of discrimination by FEMA officials are not isolated. There is a FEMA official who said that the agency’s practice to avoid homes that support President Trump and other white or conservative areas is an open secret and has been going on for years… Are you prepared to turn over all communications between your supervisors and field volunteers and officials to this Committee?”

Administrator Criswell: “Yes.”

Rep. Donalds: “Mr. Chairman, I move for the record that it is clear that the FEMA Administrator is more than prepared to share all communications with the House Oversight Committee…”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) pressed FEMA Administrator Criswell on why she has not talked to the 13 people on the FEMA text thread that directed workers to bypass pro-Trump homes.

Rep. Jordan: “There are 13 people on this text thread. Have you talked to these individuals?”

Administrator Criswell: “This is under investigation.”

Rep. Jordan: “That’s not what I asked. I know that. We know how investigation work inside agencies. It takes forever… Have you personally talked to these people?”

Administrator Criswell: “I have not talked to them personally. I have a team that focuses on this investigation.”

Rep. Jordan: “This mindset in the government that conservatives are deplorable… that’s what this sounds like. This text message reminds us of that mentality.”

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas) pointed out that FEMA is now prioritizing equity in its strategic plan and highlighted that equity and other DEI initiatives can promote discrimination.

Rep. Cloud: “FEMA’s current strategic plan lists three goals, and the first goal is to instill equity. We know that these DEI initiatives have had a discriminatory aspect. We see a lot of companies that have embraced it out of altruistic means but understand that what they ask us to do is discriminate proactively. One of the things it mentions is racial minorities and religious minorities as individuals who should be the beneficiaries of equity, so I would ask you which religious majority or racial majority does FEMA make decisions about resources distributed to? Because this is in the strategic plan, whatever your case is on this, you are asking your employees to make concerning decisions.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) highlighted that the American people are outraged that their taxpayer dollars are being funneled to FEMA and improperly used to house illegal immigrants.

Rep. Greene: “In the fiscal year of 2023, FEMA spent nearly a billion dollars, $789 million, to shelter illegals in the United States. This past year it was $641 million, and this money is largely distributed through NGOs. Here’s a whole list of them…and this was to house illegal aliens. Not Americans, who by the way all that money [on the list], that comes from Americans bank accounts when they write their checks to pay their taxes. Do you think it is acceptable for billions of American taxpayer dollars to be spent housing people who are invading our country, but Americans in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida who are still homeless and yet to fully receive support?”

