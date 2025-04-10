Chairman Comer Expands Investigation of Sanctuary Jurisdictions, Invites Sanctuary Governors to Testify

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today expanded the committee’s investigation of sanctuary jurisdictions that provide sanctuaries for criminal, illegal aliens by defying federal immigration laws. In letters to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Chairman Comer requested documents and communications related to their states’ sanctuary policies. He also called on the governors to testify at a committee hearing scheduled for May 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

“The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is continuing to investigate sanctuary jurisdictions across the United States and their impact on public safety and the effectiveness of federal efforts to enforce the immigration laws of the United States. Sanctuary jurisdictions and their obstructionist policies hinder the ability of federal law enforcement officers to effectuate safe arrests and remove dangerous criminals from American communities. This threatens Americans’ safety,” wrote Chairman Comer.

In January 2025, Chairman Comer launched an investigation into the policies of sanctuary jurisdictions and their impact on public safety and federal immigration enforcement. Sanctuary jurisdictions are “states, counties or cities that put some limits on how much they are willing to cooperate with federal agencies’ efforts to deport” illegal aliens. These jurisdictions take it upon themselves to decide what laws they will and will not abide by all for the purpose of shielding removable aliens, especially criminals, from federal law enforcement. In March, the Oversight Committee held a hearing with four sanctuary mayors: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

“On the first day of his second term, President Donald Trump took decisive actions to restore the rule of law with respect to immigration enforcement,” continued Chairman Comer. “In addition to the efforts of the Trump Administration to ensure federal immigration enforcement can proceed unimpeded, Congress must determine whether further legislation is necessary to enhance border security and public safety. It is imperative that federal immigration law is enforced and that criminal aliens are swiftly removed from our communities.”

