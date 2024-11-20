Cloud Unity CTO and Microsoft MVP, Annur Sumar to Speak at Microsoft Ignite 2024

Annur Sumar

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Microsoft Ignite 2024, Cloud Unity CTO and Microsoft MVP Annur Sumar will present on Real World Cyber Attacks Illustrated: Rapid Response Techniques

Cloud Unity CTO and Microsoft MVP Annur Sumar will present at one of the nation's largest IT conferences of the year, Microsoft Ignite!

Microsoft Ignite is a flagship technology event that will be taking place from November 18-22 at the McCormick Place, in Chicago, Illinois. Microsoft Ignite is an annual tech conference that showcases Microsoft’s latest and cutting-edge innovations, particularly in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, Data Security, and Product Updates. It’s a networking and learning opportunity for IT professionals, developers, security practitioners, and security decision makers.

Microsoft is expecting about 10,000 in-person attendees along with a whopping 250,000 attendees tuning into the virtual version of the conference.

Sumar will share his expertise on the shift toward cloud computing and how attackers have been fast to respond - adapting their modus operandi to target enterprise data, applications, and infrastructure in the cloud. In this session Sumar will share insights into the latest attack trends, new vectors seen in the cloud, and the top three methods that Microsoft Sentinel, Copilot for Security and Site Recovery employs to Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond and Recover. Come to this session to be inspired and gain key insights for your business.

Annur Sumar is a fourteen-time recipient of the prestigious Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Award in Cloud and Data Center Technologies. This designation is awarded by Microsoft to technology leaders that demonstrate deep technical expertise and passionately share their knowledge with the community at large.

Annur is the CTO of Cloud Unity. A top-tier Microsoft technology consulting firm in the areas of Cyber Security, Disaster Recovery, DevOps, Automation and Secure Research. Annur is an industry recognized leader and a distinguished speaker around cloud platform design, technology driven process improvements, business continuity and cyber security. All of which are targeted in his work towards helping enterprise businesses in lowering costs, reducing risks and improving productivity.

Prior to joining Cloud Unity, Annur served as a Vice President of Technology for Duff & Phelps and Regional Director for an MSP where he developed strong, business oriented and customer focused technology teams. As a Microsoft MVP and industry expert, Annur brings 18 years of experience to work actively with Microsoft product groups to provide industry insight and strategic direction.

About Cloud Unity

Cloud Unity is a top tier Microsoft Gold Partner in the areas of Cloud and Data Center Modernization, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, Cybersecurity, Modern Device and Identity Management, Cloud VDI and App Modernization. As a leading Microsoft Golder Partner with some of the brightest technology architects in the industry, Cloud Unity strives to empower people through process and technology improvements. Cloud Unity's innovative and outcome driven consulting approach has helped numerous large K-12 school districts across the nation reach new heights.

