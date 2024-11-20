Submit Release
Gender Equality engages stakeholders on sexual violence against young girls in North West Province, 21 Nov

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will meet stakeholders to discuss the growing scourge of sexual violence against young girls in the North West province.

There are growing concerns about many cases of sexual violence that are not reported to the police and are resolved by traditional leaders, who often impose fines on the perpetrators in the form of money or a cow. As a result, the CGE in the North West saw the need to capacitate traditional leaders in the Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality with strategies for dealing with sexual violence cases, especially statutory rape.  

The involvement of traditional leaders in awareness campaigns against sexual violence can help break the silence and stigma. The support of traditional leadership can help propel anti-violence initiatives, increasing community trust and participation, and supporting initiatives that promote safe spaces for young girls.

Media are invited to the stakeholder engagement, which will be held as follows:  
Date: 21 November 2024  
Time: 10h00-14h00  
Venue: Dinokana Tribal Hall (Zeerust)
RSVP: Tsholofelo Sabole Tsholofelo@cge.org.za /060 542 6633

Contact Person: 
Javu Baloyi (Spokesperson)
Email: Javu@cge.org.za
Cell: 083 579 3306
 

