Public Comment on Chapter 3: Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program
MAINE, November 20 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: November 20, 2024
Start Time:
Location:
Meeting description/purpose:
The amended rule replaces outdated terms and updates definitions as well as reorganizes for readability and clarity. Additionally, it adds language pertaining to The Emergency Food Assistance Program Fund, established as a nonlapsing fund to support the emergency food assistance program administered by the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Money in the fund must be expended as allocated by the Legislature to support the emergency food assistance program administered by the department. The fund may receive money from any source, including grants, gifts, bequests and donations. The rule will establish the purpose and acceptable uses of the fund, as well as protocols for grant submission including content and timelines.
COMMENT DEADLINE: 12/27/2024, Send comments to contact below.
DATE, TIME AND PLACE OF PUBLIC HEARING:
Date: December 16, 2024, Time: 2:00pm - 4:00pm Place: Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, ME 04330, Room 101
Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.
For further information, contact:
Name: Gustav Nelson
Phone: 207-287-7513
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.