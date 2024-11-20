Submit Release
Public Comment on Chapter 3: Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program

MAINE, November 20 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: November 20, 2024

The amended rule replaces outdated terms and updates definitions as well as reorganizes for readability and clarity. Additionally, it adds language pertaining to The Emergency Food Assistance Program Fund, established as a nonlapsing fund to support the emergency food assistance program administered by the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Money in the fund must be expended as allocated by the Legislature to support the emergency food assistance program administered by the department. The fund may receive money from any source, including grants, gifts, bequests and donations. The rule will establish the purpose and acceptable uses of the fund, as well as protocols for grant submission including content and timelines.

COMMENT DEADLINE: 12/27/2024, Send comments to contact below.

Date: December 16, 2024, Time: 2:00pm - 4:00pm Place: Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, ME 04330, Room 101

Fact Sheet (DOCX)

Name: Gustav Nelson

Phone: 207-287-7513

Public Comment on Chapter 3: Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program

