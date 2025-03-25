Licensing of Agriculture Fairs 2026-2028 Public Hearing
MAINE, April 1 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: April 1, 2025
Start Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Deering 101 at 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta and Microsoft Teams
Meeting description/purpose:
On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. in person in Deering 101 and virtually on teams, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry will hold a hearing pursuant to 7 M.R.S. Sections 83 and 84 and Department Rules, Chapters 11 and 12. The purpose of the hearing is to take testimony on the applications submitted by agriculture fairs for licensing dates for 2026 - 2028.
For further information, contact:
Name: Kayla Jones
Phone: (207) 287-3491
