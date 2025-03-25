Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,639 in the last 365 days.

Licensing of Agriculture Fairs 2026-2028 Public Hearing

MAINE, April 1 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: April 1, 2025

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Deering 101 at 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta and Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. in person in Deering 101 and virtually on teams, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry will hold a hearing pursuant to 7 M.R.S. Sections 83 and 84 and Department Rules, Chapters 11 and 12. The purpose of the hearing is to take testimony on the applications submitted by agriculture fairs for licensing dates for 2026 - 2028.

Join on Microsoft Teams

Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

Public Notices (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Kayla Jones

Phone: (207) 287-3491

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Licensing of Agriculture Fairs 2026-2028 Public Hearing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more