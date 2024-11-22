TODD TILGHMAN & BLANK SLATE MUSIC GROUP INK PUBLISHING DEAL

NBC'S THE VOICE SEASON 18 WINNER IS A DOUBLE AWARD WINNER AT THE JOSIES.

I just want people to hear the music and immediately remember experiences in their own lives” — Todd Tilghman

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Straight Arrow Records and Straight Arrow Management is excited to announce the alignment of talented artist and songwriter, Todd Tilghman with Blank Slate Music Group. Known for his raspy and soulful voice, Tilghman's ability to write real-life songs with varied genres makes this a perfect partnership.Blank Slate Music Group is a newer publishing house in the industry headed up by Regi Stone along with industry veteran Randy Cox. Cox is certainly no stranger to the publishing world, having signed some of the most well known writers in Christian music including Michael W. Smith and Rich Mullins.“I’m thrilled to have Todd as one of our newest songwriters at Blank Slate Music Group," said Cox. Similarly, Stone says “We love having Todd at Blank Slate.His voice has touched people all over the world and we can’t wait for everyone to hear what’s next.”Todd Tilghman first gained recognition as the winner of the 18th Season of NBC’s “The Voice.” He has made a permanent place in the music industry, crossing many genres and collaborating with legends like Collin Raye in a remake of Raye’s “Love Me,” which they debuted on the Grand Ole Opry stage earlier this year. The Opry stage was also the site of honoring Todd Tilghman with Country Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year Country for "PB & J" at the 2024 Josie Awards in October. Blank Slate Music Group and Todd Tilghman are already collaborating. They look forward to release some inspiring new songs in 2025. https://toddtofficial.com/ - TODD TILGHMAN https://www.blankslatemusicgroup.com/ - BLANK SLATE MUSIC GROUP https://www.straightarrowmgmt.com/ - STRAIGHT ARROW MANAGEMENT https://www.bsaworld.com/ - BECKIE SIMMONS AGENCY https://www.tenfiftysevenmedia.com/ - TENFIFTYSEVEN MEDIA GROUP

PB & J - Todd Tilghman

