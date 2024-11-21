Vulog Launches Industry's First Complete Carsharing Management Service, Handling Operations from A to Z for Major Actors

The new service offers a fully managed carsharing solution, covering software to operations and enabling major industry actors to scale profitably

Many mobility actors are well-positioned to lead the green mobility transition, but fail by underestimating carsharing complexities. Vulog’s end-to-end solution removes these hurdles, enabling success” — Greogry Ducongé, Vulog's CEO

NICE, FRANCE, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --● END-TO-END SOLUTION FOR LARGE ACTORS: Vulog ’s new service offers a fully managed carsharing solution, handling everything from the software platform to day-to-day operational management. This enables major mobility players such as OEMs and car rental companies to scale effortlessly while focusing on their core business. When the time is right, the partner will take over full operations of their successful carsharing service.● BRIDGING THE GAP TO PROFITABILITY: With its proven technology and operational expertise, Vulog helps large organizations succeed where others have failed, quickly turning carsharing into a profitable business model.● DRIVING SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY: By supporting the transition to shared, sustainable transportation, Vulog enables its partners to lead the mobility revolution, benefiting both their bottom line and the environment.Vulog, the global leader in shared mobility solutions, is proud to introduce its revolutionary end-to-end carsharing management solution tailored to help large industry actors, such as automakers (OEMs) and car rental companies, succeed in the growing carsharing market. This solution is designed to eliminate operational obstacles, enabling these large players to become leaders in an industry poised for transformation.CARSHARING: A MISSED OPPORTUNITY FOR INDUSTRY LEADERSDespite their resources and positioning, actors such as OEMs and car rental companies have struggled to capitalize on carsharing’s potential. Why? Success in carsharing requires deep market knowledge, operational expertise, and a grasp of consumer expectations—areas where many large actors lack experience. Vulog, with its unmatched expertise and proven technology platform, bridges this gap, providing an operational framework that turns missed opportunities into scalable, profitable ventures.“With the urgent need for greener mobility solutions, OEMs and car rental companies are perfectly positioned to lead,” said Gregory Ducongé, CEO of Vulog. “Yet, many have failed because they underestimate the complexity of carsharing operations. Vulog’s A to Z management solution removes these hurdles, empowering our partners to succeed where others haven’t.”SIMPLIFYING SUCCESS WITH END-TO-END MANAGEMENTVulog’s solution is a game-changer for large-scale operations. By offering comprehensive management of every aspect of a large-scale carsharing operation, Vulog ensures that services are run smoothly and profitably, allowing clients to focus on their core business goals. Designed to support large fleets across multiple cities, the service is perfectly suited for large players ready to scale quickly and efficiently. Once the timing is right, Vulog’s partner will take full control over operations of their successful carsharing service.In Lyon, Vulog’s own carsharing service, Leo&Go , has demonstrated not only operational excellence but also profitability—an achievement few can claim in the carsharing market. This real-world experience uniquely positions Vulog to operate services on behalf of its partners, combining proven know-how with the market’s leading platform.DRIVING SUSTAINABLE AND PROFITABLE GROWTHThis solution aligns with Vulog’s mission to accelerate the transition to sustainable urban mobility. By enabling OEMs and car rental companies to lead the carsharing revolution, Vulog not only drives their profitability but also contributes to reducing congestion, emissions, and reliance on personal vehicles.ABOUT VULOGVulog is the world's leading shared mobility technology provider, redefining fleet operations, driving profitability, and bringing positive change globally with sustainable, inclusive mobility solutions.Since 2006, our advanced AI-powered SaaS platform has empowered successful shared mobility businesses with flexible fleet management tools, consumer-facing mobile applications, and connected vehicle technology. We enable the launch of large-scale fleets in just three months, setting new industry standards.Our unique Mobility Showcase, the profitable 400-vehicle fleet Leo&Go carsharing in Lyon, France, is a growth accelerator for Vulog and our customers. The showcase allows us to uncover operational challenges and devise impactful solutions via the Vulog platform, pilot innovative features and strategies, and demonstrate operational excellence in action.Committed to greener mobility, we partner with major automotive players such as Toyota, BCAA, Hyundai-Kia, and VW Group, as well as with key local partners all across the world.

