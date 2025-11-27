Vulog Partners with Digital Rental Leader Hyre to Advance Its Connected Fleet in the Nordics

Vulog supports Hyre’s three core segments – downtown rentals, replacement cars and airport rentals – in powering the Car Rental 2.0 ecosystem

The collaboration strengthens Hyre’s fully digital rental experience and supports its growth across city, airport, and dealership-based mobility services

Integrating Vulog’s solution into our fleet is an important step in delivering the most seamless mobility experience possible. Their tech empowers us to continue scaling our digital rental service.” — Bjørn-Olav Solum Strand, Co-founder and CTO of Hyre

NICE, FRANCE, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --● Majority of the Fleet Connected: Vulog ’s hardware and vehicle gateway solution now power parts of Hyre ’s fleet across Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.● Secure, Scalable, and Versatile: Hyre benefits from advanced telemetry, strong security features, and Vulog’s adaptable hardware and vehicle gateway solution, enabling keyless, secure rentals for both consumers and its growing network of dealership partners.● Scaling a New Rental Standard: Vulog supports Hyre’s three core segments – downtown rentals, replacement cars and airport rentals – in powering the Car Rental 2.0 ecosystem.Vulog a global leader in shared mobility technology, has announced a new partnership with Hyre, the largest digital car rental operator in the Nordics. Through this collaboration, a significant share of Hyre’s 2,500 vehicle fleet across three countries has been outfitted with the Vubox S hardware and IoT telemetry solution. Hyre, which has a fleet featuring more than 100 different vehicle models, has been live with the hardware since Summer 2025.A SCALABLE SOLUTION FOR ALL CAR RENTAL SEGMENTSThe integration of Vulog’s vehicle gateway strengthens Hyre’s fully digital rental platform with real-time vehicle data, secure keyless access, remote diagnostics, and enhanced security features. Hyre deploys the technology across all major rental segments, including its rapidly expanding downtown and airport fleets. Through Hyre’s keyless Replacement Car 2.0 solution—now adopted by 40% of Norway’s largest dealership and workshop networks—dealers can fully internalize and streamline their replacement car operations, achieving lower costs, higher customer satisfaction, and increased revenue.END-TO-END SUPPORT DRIVING HYRE'S VISIONThroughout the deployment, Vulog’s customer success and in-vehicle tech teams worked hand-in-hand with Hyre, providing end-to-end guidance and 24/7 support. Vulog’s tailored approach, including custom hardware configurations and adapted installation processes, is especially impactful for Hyre’s high-volume, multi-city fleet.“Integrating Vulog’s solution into our fleet is an important step in delivering the most seamless mobility experience for our customers,” said Bjørn-Olav Solum Strand, Co-founder and CTO of Hyre, “Their technology gives us the reliability and performance we depend on as we continue to scale our digital rental service.”“We are proud to partner with one of the most innovative mobility operators in the Nordics,” said Gregory Ducongé, CEO of Vulog, "With Hyre’s fleet running on our technology, this partnership demonstrates our telemetry and hardware solutions are for operators who prioritize operational excellence.”ABOUT HYREHyre is the largest digital car rental company in the Nordics, offering flexible mobility solutions across Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. With a strong presence in downtown car sharing, airport car rental and replacement car markets, Hyre provides a digital, app-based rental experience that combines convenience with transparency. Hyre is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.ABOUT VULOGVulog is the world’s leading mobility technology provider, redefining fleet operations and helping mobility businesses scale with connected vehicle technology, advanced fleet management tools, and consumer-facing applications. Trusted by global brands such as Toyota, Hyundai-Kia, and VW Group, Vulog empowers operators around the world to launch profitable, sustainable, and future-ready mobility services.

