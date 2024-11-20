1,000 days of resilience: Rinat Akhmetov's ongoing commitment to Ukraine's defence and recovery

KYIV, UKRAINE, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks 1,000 days since russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. SCM, led by Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist Rinat Akhmetov, has remained committed to supporting Ukraine’s defence, economy and humanitarian needs. SCM companies have provided a unified response with a collective focus on rebuilding, supporting the Ukrainian people and strengthening essential infrastructure.

1,000 days of resilience: key milestones

Energy infrastructure repairs and resilience: DTEK

· The russians have deliberately and consistently targeted Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure, in a futile attempt to weaponize winter.

· DTEK has played a critical role in restoring energy infrastructure, repairing thousands of kilometres of power lines damaged in attacks.

· The replacement equipment required for DTEK’s damaged plants is estimated to cost at least $200 million. Last winter alone, DTEK invested $110 million to restore 10 damaged units, some of which have been targeted again.

· Significant achievements include bringing Tyligulska Wind Power Plant online, furthering renewable energy contributions to Ukraine’s power grid.

· Restored power supply to more than 14 million consumers in the regions affected by the hostilities.

· Invested 41.2 billion UAH (€910 million) in Ukraine and become largest private investor since russia's full-scale invasion in 2022

Metinvest’s contribution to defence

· The company has also manufactured and delivered to the Defense Forces: 246 screens to protect armored vehicles from FPV drones, 61 "Lancet Catchers," 63 shields for front-line transport, and 23 mine trawls.

· Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Metinvest Group has allocated UAH 8 billion to support Ukraine and its citizens, including UAH 4.4 billion for the military needs of the Rinat Akhmetov Steel Front initiative.

Steel Front Initiative support

· Rinat Akhmetov’s Steel Front helps protect Ukrainian military personnel fighting the russians. Its entire focus is on developing, producing and providing defensive equipment that saves lives.

· Through the Steel Front initiative, SCM has provided over 150,000 bulletproof vests, helmets, thermal imagers, drones, and other critical supplies to protect soldiers, medics, and journalists. Additionally, it has supplied equipment for the military, including steel shields for tanks and fighting vehicles, steel shelters for the front line, and underground hospitals meeting NATO's Role/Echelon 2 standards.

· Rinat Akhmetov has donated UAH 1 billion to support the Heart of Azovstal project, which aids Mariupol defenders and the families of fallen or missing soldiers.

Cyber defence and communication: Ukrtelecom

· Ukrtelecom has been pivotal in cybersecurity, successfully repelling over one million cyberattack attempts since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

· Nearly 3,000 communications management systems and critical medical supplies have been donated to the military to strengthen Ukraine's defence capacity.

Planning Ukraine’s regeneration: Mariupol Reborn

· SCM’s Mariupol Reborn initiative focuses on knowledge sharing and investment in the rebuilding of war-torn Ukrainian cities. To date, SCM has invested $1.5 million in expert training, development centres, and projects in partnership with international investors. This initiative serves as a model that could inspire similar efforts in other cities impacted by the war, laying the groundwork for widespread recovery and urban renewal across Ukraine.

Rinat Akhmetov Foundation

· Over 17 years, the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation has supported nearly 25 million Ukrainians, establishing itself as the nation’s largest private charity.

· Since the beginning of the war, the Foundation has provided over 13 million food kits, 800,000 medical kits and equipment, and regularly supports the rehabilitation of adults and children injured in the war. Since 2014, the Foundation has provided treatment and rehabilitation assistance to more than 11,000 Ukrainians.

· Special attention is given to children: more than 5 million children have received comprehensive support from the Foundation. On the 1,000th day of the war, additional aid was delivered to the Ohmatdyt Hospital, with three stages of equipment transfers planned in total.

· The Museum of Civilian Voices has recorded over 123,000 personal stories from Ukrainians affected by the war as part of an extensive oral history initiative.

Its recent project, “1000 Days. Thousands of Stories,” highlights 20 key events from 1000 days of war in Europe, told through the lives of Ukrainians and preserved by the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation.

The SCM Group, including the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation, has collectively directed over UAH 10 billion (over $250 million) toward humanitarian aid, supporting both military and civilian needs. This extensive assistance underscores a steadfast commitment to providing essential resources, including food, medical care, and protective equipment, in a time of unparalleled need. These efforts exemplify a broader dedication to resilience and recovery, laying a foundation for Ukraine’s ongoing journey toward peace and stability.

