Fleet Feet Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Progress Retail to Power Store Operations and Employee Engagement

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Progress Retail , a leading retail operations and learning platform, today announced a strategic, multi-year partnership with Fleet Feet , the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated specialty running stores in the United States.Progress Retail will support Fleet Feet's ongoing mission to foster community-centered, personalized customer experiences across its 275 locations nationwide by delivering its innovative smart retail task management, employee communications, and training solutions."Fleet Feet has an impeccable reputation for in-store expertise and creating dynamic customer experiences that build genuine community connections, and we're thrilled to join them on this journey," said Ray Riley, CEO of Progress Retail. "We're honored to partner with Fleet Feet's dedicated team to streamline store operations and elevate training, allowing their in-store Outfitters to focus on what matters most: delivering a meaningful shopping experience."Through Progress Retail's platform, Fleet Feet's store associates will benefit from tools that simplify daily workflows and improve team interactions, leading to heightened engagement and consistency across its stores. With 275 locations and counting, Fleet Feet can also use Progress Retail's advanced training capabilities to continually foster a knowledgeable and motivated team, dedicated to differentiated customer service and performance."Fleet Feet is excited to partner with Progress Retail to further elevate our in-store operations and employee engagement across our network of stores," said Matt Werder, Vice President of Retail Operations for Fleet Feet. "We're confident that Progress Retail's platform will empower our store teams with the support and resources they need to provide the best experience for our customers while remaining deeply connected to the communities we serve."This collaboration marks another milestone for Progress Retail it continues to transform the retail landscape helping retailers of all sizes optimize their operations, support their teams, and deliver impactful customer experiences with over one million learning hours and smart tasks delivered the platform.About Progress RetailProgress Retail is a comprehensive retail operations and learning platform focused on improving retail employee productivity, communication, and customer engagement. Founded by former retail operators with a mission to simplify retail operations, Progress Retail offers solutions designed to enhance the day-to-day workflows and training of retail teams with over one million learning hours and one million smart retail tasks delivered on the platform. For more information, visit progressretail.com.About Fleet FeetFounded in 1976, Fleet Feet is the largest franchisor of locally owned and operated run specialty stores. With more than 275 Fleet Feet stores in 40 states and a national headquarters in Carrboro, N.C., Fleet Feet is committed to providing runners, walkers and fitness enthusiasts with outfitting expertise, robust training programs, community support and rewards. Fleet Feet believes that RUNNING CHANGES EVERYTHINGand has been recognized in Fast Company's Brands That Matter, the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and Best in Business, Newsweek's list of America's Best Retailers and America's Best Online Shops, and PRWeek's Purpose Awards. Stay inspired, motivated and connected at Fleet Feet.

