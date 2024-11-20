Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market

Increasing need for agile product development owing it helps to enable continuous feedback & rapid improvement in transformation driving the market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Growing at a CAGR of 18.1% | The Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Reach USD 142 Billion by 2032." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global enterprise agile transformation services market size was valued at $27.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $142 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2032. The enterprise agile transformation services market is segmented on the basis of organization size, industry vertical, service type, methodology, consumer type, and region. By organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. Based on industry vertical BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, media and entertainment, government and public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and others. By service type, it is segmented into agile consulting, agile development, agile training and coaching, and agile tools and system. By methodology, it is bifurcated into scrum, scrum XP, scrumban, kanban, custom hybrid, and others. On the basis of consumer type, it is segmented into individual consumers, trainer and coaches, and corporations/enterprises. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. By service type, it is segmented into agile consulting, agile development, agile training and coaching, and agile tools and system. By methodology, it is bifurcated into scrum, scrum XP, scrumban, kanban, custom hybrid, and others. On the basis of consumer type, it is segmented into individual consumers, trainer and coaches, and corporations/enterprises. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global enterprise agile transformation services market revenue, owing to the rise in need for agile services to manage customer base and to stay competitive in the IT industry. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in the need to provide improved patient care and focus on the development of patient-friendly devices and patient care quality. Based on service type, the agile development segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global enterprise agile transformation services market revenue, owing to the rise in the ability of agile development services to provide fast & reliable product development, customized application development, and mobile integration services. However, the agile tools and system segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 20.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global enterprise agile transformation services market revenue, owing to growing awareness and understanding of agile in large enterprises to improve vision of agile transformation and help to build a compelling awareness and aspiration. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rapid development of technology, which creates the demand for agile transformation services across SMEs. Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global enterprise agile transformation services market revenue, owing to the emergence of Industrial 4.0 revolution and rapid technological advancements, along with the favorable government support and initiatives in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the emergence of Industrial 4.0 revolution and rapid technological advancements, along with the favorable government support and initiatives.The global enterprise agile transformation services market forecastis dominated by key players such as Scrum Inc., SCRUMstudy, Scrum Alliance, Scrum Org, Project Management Institute (PMI), SAFe, IC Agile, Agile Business Consortium, Lean Agile Institute, Accenture Plc., Capgemini SE, Isos Technology, Atlassian, Broadcom Inc., and Apptio. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Covid-19 Scenario● The enterprise agile transformation services market has witnessed significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the rise in awareness regarding digitalization among the end-user, along with the growing need to adopt agile transformation services to survive in the COVID-19 crisis. Further, traditional business and operating models were under severe pressure to survive in the market during the COVID-19 lockdown, owing to demand and supply gaps. In response to this, companies have leveraged remote working solutions, and reimagined the way they serve customers, which created new business models, enhanced technology capabilities, and assembled multi-disciplinary teams.● Moreover, organizations were closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and rapidly adapting their business strategy, which leading to better opportunities to support clients by rapidly delivering to changing business needs, which, in turn, is contributing toward the higher demand for enterprise agile transformation services market.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises. 