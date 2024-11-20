Europe Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Set to Boom Anticipating Explosive 5.7% CAGR Growth, Surpass $2.9 Billion by 2032

Europe Pneumococcal Vaccine Market

The growing existence of pneumonia fuels the demand for the European pneumococcal vaccine market.

Government and health firms are carrying out robust vaccination programs and public health crusades to encourage pneumococcal vaccination.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Europe pneumococcal vaccine market report assesses the competitive scenario of the market, examining all the established players and new market entrants.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐩𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐚 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 1.8 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023, 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 2.9 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 5.7% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧There are two kinds of vaccines for pneumonia that safeguard against varied kinds of contamination. Pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs) involve PCV 15, PCV 20, and PCV 21. The aggregate in the name notifies how many kinds of bacteria the vaccine safeguards against. The Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV23) safeguards against 23 kinds of pneumonia bacteria.Children below 5 years old, adults crossing the age of 65, and other children and grownups with a probability of pneumonia should acquire a PCV vaccine. Doctors may offer children with specific conditions who are between 2 and 18 years old the PPSV23 vaccine. As per the published report, Europe registers 230,000 deaths each year generated by pneumonia. Governments and health firms in the region are applying robust vaccination programs as a prohibitive estimate against pneumonia, impacting the Europe pneumococcal vaccine market demand favourably.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬• The Europe pneumococcal vaccine market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 2.9 billion by 2032.• The escalating R&D for advancing new vaccines fuels the need for pneumococcal vaccine in Europe.• The market segmentation is primarily based on type, product, end user, and country.• The study provides market insights into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, and the rest of Europe.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐩𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬:• Astellas Pharma Inc• CSL Ltd• GSK plc• Merck & Co. Inc• Panacea Biotech Ltd• GPN Vaccines• SK Bioscience• Pfizer Inc.• Sanofi S.A• Serum Life Sciences Ltd• Talley Group Ltd• Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨, 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐮𝐬𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:• In June 2023, SK Bioscience declared the affirmative outcomes of its phase II clinical trials like with the 21 Valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine contender GBP410, which was advanced in alliance with Sanofi.• In November 2023, GPN Vaccines expanded its alliance with BioCina, a contract development and manufacturing firm, to push the making of vaccines for meningitis, pneumonia, and febrile bacteremia.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬Escalating Research & Development: The growing R&D for advancing contemporary vaccines is expected to push the market. Inventions such as conjugate vaccines or amalgamated vaccines that safeguard against manifold pathogens fuel the Europe pneumococcal vaccine market growth.Collaboration between Public and Private Sectors: The association between the public and private sectors augmenting the vaccine dissemination framework generates an enormous possibility in the market during the forecast period.Growing Funding in Product Advancement: The growing funding in product advancement, caused a generation of more productive vaccines that earmark a wider gamut of pneumococcal strains.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬The UK is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The country’s robust growth is due to growing cases of pneumonia and meningitis. As per the UK government data, an additional 5,000 invasive pneumococcal illness cases are expected to be recorded on a yearly basis in England.Germany accounted for the largest share of the Europe pneumococcal vaccine market share. By Type Outlook• Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccines• Pneumococcal Polysaccharide VaccinesBy Product Outlook• Prevnar 13• Synflorix• Pneumovax 23• VAXNEUVANCE• PNEUMOSIL• OthersBy End User Outlook• Public Sector• Private SectorBy Country Outlook• France• Germany• UK• Italy• Netherlands• Spain• Russia• Rest of Europe 