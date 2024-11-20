Keiyo Gas Energy Solution Invests in BIOMES

Strategic Entry for Expansion into the Asian Market

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOMES NGS GmbH has gained the Japanese energy company group Keiyo Gas Energy Solution Co., Ltd. as a strong strategic partner through a capital increase. This partnership marks a significant step for BIOMES' expansion into the Asian market and secures not only financial stability but also new growth opportunities for the company.Keiyo Gas Energy Solution is investing specifically in the advanced SEQ.tech technology platform from BIOMES, which analyses and digitizes complex genomes and microbiomes in a highly automated process and optimizes them with probiotic products based on the data generated. The Group was particularly impressed by the potential of BIOMES microbiome technology in agriculture. Optimizing the soil microbiome and meat production opens up new possibilities in the cultivation of crops and food production - an important step towards improving sustainability and climate friendliness. These innovations were a decisive factor for Keiyo Gas Energy Solution to make a significant investment in the German deep biotech startup.Mr. Hiroshi Yoshioka, President of Keiyo Gas Energy Solution, expressed his enthusiasm: "BIOMES is a hidden champion for us in genome and microbiome analysis. Through the established technology, we can not only improve our own solutions, but also increase yields for our customers. We see great potential in the application of BIOMES technology in humans and animal health and look forward to expanding the market in these areas."Dr. Paul Hammer, CEO of BIOMES, commented on the partnership: "With Keiyo Gas Energy Solution, we have a strong partner at our side who offers us financial stability and new growth opportunities at the same time. We are excited to explore new application areas together and conquer the Asian market."The partnership between Keiyo Gas Energy Solution and BIOMES will enable both companies to combine their innovative strength and further develop the international market for microbiome applications.About BIOMES:BIOMES NGS GmbH is a German deep biotech company from Wildau that specializes in the analysis of microbiomes and genomes. With the help of its proprietary technology platform SEQ.tech, BIOMES offers personalized health and nutrition solutions for end customers based on the optimization of the individual microbiome. With its DNA-based gut microbiome analysis INTEST.pro, BIOMES is a global leader and has already helped more than 50,000 people from over 110 countries to improve their gut health. In addition, BIOMES' advanced laboratory and data solutions are increasingly being used in industrial sectors such as agriculture, the pharmaceutical industry and food production.About Keiyo Gas Energy Solution:Keiyo Gas Energy Solution Co., Ltd. is a leading energy solution company in Japan, focusing on innovative technologies to optimize energy efficiency and sustainability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.