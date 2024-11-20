North West Legislature calls for decisive action needed to end illegal mining

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management led by Hon Freddy Sonakile would like to express deep concern regarding the recent events in Stilfontein, where it is alleged that thousands of individuals who were engaging in illegal mining activities remain underground. While some have emerged from the shaft, reports indicate that many more remain underground.

The Chairperson of the committee emphasized that government cannot negotiate with criminals or treat such actions with leniency. “The focus must remain on retrieving those individuals from the mine shaft and blocking all escape routes to ensure they face the full might of the law. These illegal miners knowingly and voluntarily entered the mine shaft with criminal intent.

“As a constitutional democracy, South Africa is bound by the rule of law and the protection of human rights. However, these rights must be balanced against the fundamental responsibilities of individuals not to engage in criminal conduct or endanger their own and others’ lives,” said Hon Sonakile.

The Committee commends efforts taken by law enforcement operators, particularly the police under Project Vala Umgodi, and the Task Team led by the MEC for the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management, MEC Wessels Morweng.

The committee urged that, while humanitarian efforts such as delivering food and water to those underground are being undertaken, it is critical that the government ensures all individuals are retrieved and held accountable under the law.

The following recommendations made by the Committee calls for a thorough reflection on systemic issues contributing to illegal mining. This must include:

1. Identifying and dismantling the criminal syndicates and kingpins orchestrating illegal mining operations.

2. Evaluating the effectiveness of intelligence operations in preventing such activities.

3. Examining the role of the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) in enforcing mining regulations and holding mining companies accountable for rehabilitating disused mines.

“Illegal mining not only undermines the rule of law but also poses severe environmental, social, and economic consequences. Research estimates that South Africa loses approximately R21 billion annually in sales, taxes, and royalties due to illegal mining. This is an unacceptable loss that demands immediate and decisive action,” said Hon Sonakile.

The Committee is committed to holding the government accountable for upholding law and order, protecting citizens’ rights, and preventing criminality from undermining South Africa’s people, economy, and resources.

