MEC Isaac Sileku launches Western Cape’s Festive Season Road Safety Campaign, 22 Nov

On Friday, 22 November 2024, the Provincial Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, will officially launch the Western Cape’s Festive Season Road Safety Campaign, aimed at bolstering and reinforcing road safety.

The launch will highlight crucial measures being rolled out from the Western Cape Government and other stakeholders to keep all road users safe and to encourage responsible behaviour on our roadways.

Date: 22 November

Time: 10h00 – 12h00

Venue: N7 Moorreesburg Weighbridge

Let’s work together to make our roads safer for residents and visitors this festive season!

Media Enquiries:

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication

Western Cape Mobility Department

Cell: 083 755 3213

E-mail: Muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za

