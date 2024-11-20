MEC Isaac Sileku launches Western Cape’s Festive Season Road Safety Campaign, 22 Nov
On Friday, 22 November 2024, the Provincial Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, will officially launch the Western Cape’s Festive Season Road Safety Campaign, aimed at bolstering and reinforcing road safety.
The launch will highlight crucial measures being rolled out from the Western Cape Government and other stakeholders to keep all road users safe and to encourage responsible behaviour on our roadways.
Date: 22 November
Time: 10h00 – 12h00
Venue: N7 Moorreesburg Weighbridge
Let’s work together to make our roads safer for residents and visitors this festive season!
Media Enquiries:
Muneera Allie
Head of Communication
Western Cape Mobility Department
Cell: 083 755 3213
E-mail: Muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za
