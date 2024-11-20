Gauteng Legislature assesses patient experience in healthcare facilities, 21 Nov
The Health and Wellness Portfolio Committee invites media representatives to a stakeholder engagement session with Gauteng residents who interact with healthcare facilities. The session aims to gather firsthand insights into patient experiences and identify key areas for improvement.
This engagement will also feature the Department of Health’s presentation of its latest Patient Satisfaction Survey Report, which evaluates user satisfaction based on specific criteria. The survey is aligned with the ‘I Serve with a Smile’ programme, through which healthcare workers pledge to enhance patient care during their interactions.
As part of its oversight role, the committee prioritizes strengthened service delivery and seeks to identify gaps experienced by citizens that may not be fully captured in departmental reports. This initiative supports more targeted oversight and accountability.
Media Details:
- Date: Thursday, 21 November 2024
- Time: 10:00 AM
- Venue: Saul Tsotetsi Community Hall, Sebokeng
Live Stream: YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/iUNmPJocUCM?feature=share
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/share/19WJYDfZNC/
For more information or to arrange interviews with the Chairperson of the Health and Wellness Portfolio Committee, please contact:
Ms. Thabisile Nzuke
Cell: 082 619 4411
E-mail: TNzuke@gpl.gov.za
