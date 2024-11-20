1-800Accountant and UENI Empower Small Businesses With New Partnership

1-800Accountant Partners with UENI.com: Affordable Accounting & Done-for-You Website Solutions to Help Small Businesses Save Time, Grow, and Succeed Online

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1-800Accountant, America’s leading virtual accounting firm for small businesses, is proud to partner with UENI.com, a provider of quick, easy, and done-for-you website solutions for small business owners. This collaboration ensures that small business owners across America can access services that address their accounting requirements while expanding their business online.

1-800Accountant exclusively serves the needs of owners and entrepreneurs with financial services designed to promote growth throughout their small business journeys. This is achieved, in part, by cultivating partnerships with innovators who are passionate about small businesses and who share similar missions and values.

"This exciting partnership represents our ongoing commitment to every small business owner whom 1-800Accountant serves," said Brendon Pack, CEO of 1-800Accountant. "Now it's easier than ever to get great tax-deductible web and accounting services in one place, eliminating the hassle and giving more time to busy owners to focus on their strategic business goals."

The companies share a done-for-you approach that empowers solo entrepreneurs and small businesses to accomplish more while saving time and money. "We're incredibly excited about this strategic partnership and the opportunities it opens up for our small business clients," said Joshua Popsie, Vice President of Marketing at 1-800Accountant. "It enhances our ability to provide the services they need to ensure their success."

Like 1-800Acccountant's suite of professional accounting services, UENI's comprehensive website development & marketing services provide end-to-end support for small business owners interested in looking professional and growing their business online.

UENI founder Christine Telyan added, "We believe local businesses and e-commerce entrepreneurs deserve high-quality marketing and accounting historically reserved for big brands. UENI and 1-800Accountant provide personalized service while leveraging technology and operational excellence to make this affordable for every business owner.”

About 1-800Accountant

1-800Accountant offers services for new and experienced small business owners, with advisory support from expert CPAs. Services are efficient, affordable, and can be used individually or bundled together for maximum impact, empowering owners to focus on growth throughout their business journey. Learn more at https://1800accountant.com/about.

About UENI

UENI launched its done-for-you website service in 2014 and, since then, has helped over 700,000 small businesses get online and start growing. Through UENI, any small business can obtain a professional website in just 7 days, ready to make sales and accept appointments from day one. Learn more at https://ueni.com

