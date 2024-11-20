Submit Release
"Pinghu Tower" Has Become A New Cultural and Tourism Landmark in Liaoyang, the First City in Northeast China

LIAOYANG, China, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the four corner towers in Liaoyang City in the Ming Dynasty, Pinghu Tower was first built in 1372 and carries over 650 years of historical memory. The Publicity Department of Liaoyang Municipal Committee introduced that after being rebuilt in June this year, Pinghu Tower currently takes on a brand-new look. Since its operation for four months from June to October, more than 2 million tourists have come here to take snaps, making it a new landmark of Liaoyang's urban culture and tourism. The local government plans to hold an "Ice and Snow Carnival" from December 2024 to February 2025.

Liaoyang, a famous historic and cultural city in China, boasts a long history of more than 2,300 years and is recognized as the earliest city established in northeast China. The Han and Wei mural tombs that have passed down to this day are more than 300 years earlier than the Dunhuang grotto murals, and Liaoyang enjoys the reputation of being the epitome of historical changes in northeast China. Here depicts a solemn ode to the Emperor And The Assassin, witnessing the prosperity of the ancient capital of the states of Yan, Liao and Jin and the Later Jin (Qing) Dynasty. Liaoyang City, as an important fortress of the Great Wall defense system in Liaodong Town, once served as a military command center. The Pinghu Tower is a testament to its military strength and exquisite urban planning.

Nowadays, Pinghu Tower, together with attractions such as White Pagoda, Guangyou Temple, and Youth Lake, constitute the core tourism route of the historic and cultural city of Liaoyang, allowing tourists to appreciate the charm of architectures in the Ming Dynasty and understand Liaoyang's unique position as one of the nine places of strategic importance in that era.

Estimates indicates that, in the first three quarters of this year, the number of tourists in Liaoyang was 12.5804 million, a year-on-year increase of 35.11%.

Source: The Publicity Department of Liaoyang Municipal Committee


Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

