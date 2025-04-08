CRB names Vahid Ownjazayeri as its new President and CEO

Kansas City, Missouri, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRB, a leading global provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food & beverage industries, today announces the appointment of Vahid Ownjazayeri as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. A proven leader with more than 40 years of experience in design and construction and the management of complex infrastructure projects, Ownjazayeri brings a strong track record of driving growth and leading high-performing teams.

Most recently, Ownjazayeri served as Managing Director at Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc., where he played a key role in the construction and infrastructure solutions firm’s strategic growth, mergers and acquisitions, and global expansion efforts. Prior to that, he held several key leadership positions at AECOM, including Chief Strategy and Growth Officer – part of a career defined by a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and delivering exceptional client solutions.

Ownjazayeri joins CRB at a pivotal moment as clients navigate evolving consumer demands, regulatory pressures and supply chain disruptions driven by trade conflicts and geopolitical shifts. As CEO, he will focus on driving CRB’s leadership position while advancing the company's culture of technical excellence and collaboration to help clients remain agile amid these external challenges.

"Across our core markets, change is confronting our clients at an unprecedented pace. Companies need highly-skilled, knowledgeable partners who can efficiently scale their ideas and products – from R&D to the consumer – while ensuring profitability and safety,” said Ownjazayeri. "I am grateful to join CRB’s highly capable project teams, and together we will seize this chance to turn those challenges into opportunities.”

Ownjazayeri earned both his Master of Science in Structural Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University. A licensed Professional Engineer, he has been actively involved in industry organizations including the Massachusetts Society of Professional Engineers, where he served as Past President, and the Construction Management Association of America. He serves as Chair of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, sits on the University of Rhode Island Board of Trustees and serves on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club in Providence, R.I.

Ownjazayeri arrives as CRB continues to earn industry recognition for its project delivery expertise. Earlier this year, three projects showcasing CRB’s design and integrated project delivery solutions were named finalists for the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) 2025 Facility of the Year Awards, with winners to be announced in May. CRB is a three-time recipient of ISPE’s prestigious Company of the Year award.

Ownjazayeri succeeds Lee Emel, who served as interim President and CEO following the retirement of Ryan Schroeder in 2024. Emel’s steady guidance during this transition created stability and positioned CRB for continued success. Lee will continue to be part of our executive leadership team and will work with Ownjazayeri in the coming weeks to determine the most effective set of responsibilities. “This is really an unprecedented time in our organization’s history, and I am excited about the opportunity to learn and grow through my partnership with Vahid in leading CRB into the future,” Emel said.

"CRB is a world-class services provider built over 40-plus years by highly skilled, talented and hardworking professionals who take immense pride in delivering great work for clients,” said Jeff Biskup, one of CRB’s three co-founders who now serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. “With this incredible group alongside him, we’re confident Vahid will keep pushing the company forward and setting new standards for success.”

About CRB

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and food & beverage industries. From 20 offices across the United States, Canada and Europe, our professionals provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution. See us at crbgroup.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

