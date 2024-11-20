U.S. and Canada Abrasives Market estimated to reach $11.9 billion by 2026 with 6.2% CAGR Over 2019-2026

U.S. and Canada Abrasives Market Size

High demand from the electronic industry and rise in demand in vehicle and bicycle brakes have boosted the growth of the U.S. and Canada abrasive market.” — Eswara Prasad

WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report publsihed by Allied Market Research, The U.S. and Canada Abrasive Market size accounted for $7.35 billion in 2018, and is projected to exceed $11.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026. High demand from the electronic industry and rise in demand in vehicle and bicycle brakes have boosted the growth of the U.S. and Canada abrasive market. However, restrictions on the use of silica-based abrasives hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand in the medical and biotechnology sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Download PDF Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6475 The U.S. and Canada Abrasive market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, industry verticals, material, and country. Based on type, the market is divided into bonded abrasives, coated abrasives, and super abrasives. The bonded abrasive segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the super abrasives segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.The market across the U.S. held the lion’s share in 2018, contributing to more than 90% of the market. However, the market across Canada is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the study period.On the basis of applications, the market is categorized into cutting, sanding, grinding, blending, finishing, brushing, and others. The grinding segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total revenue. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.Based on industry verticals, the market is divided into automotive (only cars), automotive aftermarket service, construction, oil, gas and petrochemicals, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals, transportation equipment (except cars), metal fabrication, mining, shipyards, cannabis, others. The aerospace segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. However, the automotive (only cars) segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-and-canada-abrasives-market/purchase-options The market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Avery Abrasives Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI), Klingspor AG, Vereinigte Schmirgel-und Maschinen-Fabriken AG (VSM), Stanley Black & Decker, Pearl Abrasive, Flexovit 3M Inc, Sait Abrasive S.p.A. (United Abrasives, Inc.), Extreme Abrasives, Rapid Abrasives & Accessories Inc., Makita Corporation (Makita Canada Inc.) Gemtex Abrasives and Günter Wendt GmbH.By Application1. Cutting2. Sanding3. Grinding4. Blending5. Finishing6. Brushing7. OthersGet Enquiry Before Purchasing Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6475 Key Benefits for Stakeholders:1. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the forecast along with the current and future market trends.2. This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market along with the impact analyses during the forecast period.3. Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.4. The qualitative data in this report aims on market dynamics, U.S. and Canada abrasives market trends, and developments.5. A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided.6. The U.S. and Canada abrasives market size is provided in terms of revenue.Similar Report:Global Abrasives MarketAutomotive Interior Materials MarketSilicon Powder MarketAutomotive Metal Market

