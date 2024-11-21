In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Freight Forwarding Market: Key Drivers, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Freight Forwarding Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The freight forwarding market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $254 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

The freight forwarding market has experienced steady growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $202.17 billion in 2023 to $210.93 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. This historical growth can be linked to factors such as an economic boom and supply chain optimization, increasing customer demand for value-added services, infrastructure improvements in transportation, the integration of ERP systems, and changes in regulations and trade agreements.

How Much Will the Global Freight Forwarding Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The freight forwarding market is projected to experience steady growth in the coming years. It is anticipated to reach $254 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the integration of AI and data analytics, the expansion of global trade networks, the growth of e-commerce and fulfillment services, a focus on sustainable logistics, and the adoption of autonomous vehicles.

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Freight Forwarding Market?

The growing expansion of the e-commerce industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the freight forwarding market in the future. E-commerce, short for electronic commerce, involves the buying and selling of goods and services over the internet. In the e-commerce sector, freight forwarding encompasses the management and coordination of international shipments, which includes customs clearance, documentation, and transportation, to ensure efficient and timely deliveries for online retailers and their customers.

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Freight Forwarding Market?

Key players in the freight forwarding market include Savino Del Bene S.p.A., A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, CMA CGM Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, DSV Panalpina A/S, DHL Global Forwarding, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., Sinotrans Limited, GEODIS SA, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc., CJ Logistics Corporation, DACHSER SE, Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics GmbH & Co. KG, Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P., Yusen Logistics Inc., Kintetsu World Express Inc

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Freight Forwarding Market Size?

Key players in the freight forwarding market are creating new solutions, including digital logistics platforms, to enhance their competitive advantage. Digital logistics involves the application of digital technologies and information systems to optimize and streamline various processes within the logistics and supply chain management sectors.

What Are The Key Segments Of The Global Freight Forwarding Market?

1) By Services: Transportation And Warehousing, Packaging And Documentation, Insurance, Value-added Services

2) By Logistics Model: First Party Logistics, Second Party Logistics, Third Party Logistics

3) By Mode of Transport: Air Freight Forwarding, Ocean Freight Forwarding, Road Freight Forwarding, Rail Freight Forwarding

4) By Customer Type: B2C, B2B

5) By Application: Industrial And Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment, Military, Oil And Gas, Food And Beverages, Other Applications

Geographical Highlights: North America Leading Freight Forwarding Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Scope Of The Freight Forwarding Market Overview?

Freight forwarding involves the logistics planning, coordination, and management of shipments for the transportation of goods across international borders. The freight forwarder is responsible for negotiating freight rates, handling customs documentation, tracking containers, and consolidating freight. This process encompasses the international movement of goods using one or multiple carriers.



The Freight Forwarding Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Freight Forwarding Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Freight Forwarding Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into freight forwarding market size, freight forwarding market drivers and trends, freight forwarding competitors' revenues, and freight forwarding market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

