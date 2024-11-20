Celebrating GIS Day: Exploring the Power of GIS at EGLE

Every year, GIS Day offers a chance to showcase the power of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and celebrate how this technology supports decision-making, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. At the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), GIS plays an important role in everything from air quality to water resources management.

We have plenty of resources to help you better understand the world around you, starting at Michigan.gov/EGLE/Maps-Data. Let’s dive into some of the mappy options EGLE provides!

If you’re curious about environmental data across Michigan, EGLE provides a variety of options. Our GIS Hub serves as a central gateway to story maps, dashboards, and open datasets. From tracking electric vehicle charging stations to monitoring hazardous waste sites, these tools give the public access to important environmental information. Explore our EGLE Maps and Open Data Portal today! Here you’ll find:

Story Maps: Engaging narratives that explain EGLE projects, such as: Shifting Sands: The Michigan's Critical Dune Area story map was created as a public outreach tool to increase general awareness of the Critical Dune Area (CDA) regulatory program and the management challenges these unique areas face. How Landfills Work: Check out EGLE’s cross section of a landfill and learn how today’s landfills are highly engineered systems designed, installed, operated, and closed with EGLE oversight to ensure the safety of Michiganders and the protection of our natural resources.

Maps and Dashboards: Interactive web apps that visualize EGLE’s work, including: RIDE Mapper: an online application that allows users to view sites of environmental contamination MPART PFAS GIS: web map that features several datasets as part of Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART)'s efforts, including official sites, surface water sampling results, public water supply results, and fish sampling results.

Downloadable Datasets: Access raw data as GIS files or spreadsheets for deeper analysis.

Explore interactive lessons and geospatial tools built just for students at the MI EnviroLearning Hub. This portal is a great place to delve into the beauty and significance of Michigan's environment. Stay tuned, as we’ll continue to add new resources to enhance your learning experience. Our first lesson on Climate Change is available today!

Curious about careers in GIS? Meet the talented professionals behind the maps and data. In the "Day in the Life" series, we spotlight EGLE’s GIS experts, sharing their journeys and the meaningful work they do to protect Michigan’s environment. In addition to this page, check out our past GIS Day staff interviews:

Why Celebrate GIS Day?

GIS is more than just maps—it’s about using spatial data to understand the world, make informed decisions, improve efficiency, and engage with Michigan’s citizens. This GIS Day, we invite you to explore the incredible range of resources EGLE offers.

To learn more about how EGLE is using GIS technology, check out the What Makes EGLE Spatial story map. You can also subscribe to the EGLE Maps and Data Updates GovDelivery list to get an email straight to your inbox when we publish new datasets or mapping applications and bookmark Michigan.gov/EGLE/Maps-Data. Join us as we continue to harness the power of GIS to build a more sustainable Michigan!