Global Powered Suit Market Set to Achieve Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach $2,074.38 Million by 2032
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟐𝟖.𝟓𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is poised for exponential growth, with a projected market size of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟎𝟕𝟒.𝟑𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, reflecting an impressive 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟕.𝟐𝟗% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
Powered suits, also known as exoskeletons, are gaining traction across diverse industries including healthcare, military, and industrial sectors, thanks to their ability to enhance human strength, endurance, and mobility. These wearable robotic devices are revolutionizing how tasks are performed, from assisting workers in physically demanding jobs to aiding mobility-impaired individuals in daily activities.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲-𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
Undoubtedly, the demand for innovative rehabilitation aids, notably powered suits to support those with motion-impaired disabilities, is growing and will continue to grow in the global healthcare industry. As of 2023, there are around 75 million people all across the globe who have certain conditions such as spinal cord injuries, stroke, or neurological disorder that affects their movements. Consequently, powered suits allow these individuals to perform movements that were not possible before, hence becoming more self-reliant which noticeably enhances their quality of life.
In order to boost the healing process, powered suit market or exoskeletons have begun to be utilized in combination with the existing therapy programs at hospitals and rehab centers. By the year 2023, over 1,500 medical facilities across the globe were using exoskeletons for rehabilitation and over 100,000 patients were reaping the rewards. For example, more than 35 countries have already approved the use of the ReWalk Personal 6.0 system, making it easier for people to complete the tasks they were previously unable to do without assistance. Research shows that with the use of powered suits in rehabilitation, patients heal 40% quicker. This clearly indicates how powerful such technology is.
The advantages are also understood in states and by insurance companies across the global powered suit market. In the United States, the scope of covered powered exoskeletons under Medicare extended in 2023 and now affects more than 50,000 beneficiaries. Likewise, European Union allocated resources of $50 million in grants to foster research and deployment of powered suits in healthcare. Thus, these developments not only improve patient outcomes but also decrease the long-term cost of health care through reduction of dependency and increase in recovery rates.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• OK Robotics Corporation
• Ekso Bionics
• Lockheed Martin Corporation
• Lifeward
• Ottobock
• Rex Bionics
• German Bionic
• Innophys Co., Ltd.
• Nidec Sankyo Corporation
• Panasonic Holdings Corporation
• Mizuno Corporation
• NIPPON THOMPSON CO., LTD.
• Daiya Industry Co., Ltd.
• Cyberdyne
• Archelis Inc.
• JTEKT Corporation
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲
• Static
• Dynamic
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Hydraulic
• Electric
• Pneumatic
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Health Management
• Military Affairs & Activities
• Industry
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫
• Medical
• Military
• Media & Entertainment
• Manufacturing
• Agriculture
• Healthcare & Home care
• Public services
• Construction
• Logistics
• Personal
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Rest of MEA
• South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
