India Cold Chain Logistics Market Poised for Remarkable Growth Set to Reach US$ 52.96 Billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is witnessing unprecedented growth, reflecting the increasing demand for efficient temperature-controlled supply chains. Valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟒.𝟒𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, the market is projected to surge to 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟐.𝟗𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, registering a robust 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟓.𝟓𝟔% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.
This remarkable growth is attributed to several key factors, including the expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, rising consumer demand for fresh and frozen food products, and the government's emphasis on improving cold storage infrastructure across the country. The integration of advanced technologies like IoT, AI, and blockchain in cold chain logistics is further streamlining operations, ensuring better traceability and efficiency.
The food and beverage industry, in particular, is driving significant demand for cold storage and transportation solutions. The increased penetration of e-commerce platforms offering fresh produce and perishable items has accelerated the adoption of modern cold chain facilities. Similarly, the pharmaceutical industry relies heavily on cold chain logistics for the transportation of temperature-sensitive medicines, vaccines, and biologics.
Industry players are capitalizing on this growth by investing in infrastructure development, acquiring advanced refrigeration systems, and forming strategic partnerships to enhance their service offerings. Government initiatives, such as subsidies and policy reforms aimed at reducing wastage in the agricultural sector, are also playing a crucial role in shaping the market's trajectory.
With sustained efforts and investments, the India cold chain logistics market is well-positioned to support the country's evolving supply chain requirements and strengthen its global trade competitiveness.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• A.P. Møller – Mærsk
• CEVA Logistics
• Cold Care Group B.V.
• Coldman Logistics Pvt. Ltd.
• Coldrush Logistics Pvt. Ltd.
• ColdStar Logistics Pvt. Ltd.
• Crystal Group
• DHL Group
• Gubba Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd.
• Kool-Ex Cold Chain Limited
• Snowman Logistics Limited
• TCIEXPRESS LIMITED
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Vapor Compression
• Blast Freezing
• Evaporative Cooling
• Programmable Logic Controller
• Cryogenic Systems
• Other Technologies
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Chilled
• Frozen
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Cold Chain Warehouse/storage
• Cold Chain Transport
• Automated Temperature Type Handling
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Food and Beverages
• Fruit and Vegetable
• Meat and Seafood
• Dairy and Frozen Dessert
• Bakery and Confectionery
• Ready-to-eat Meal
• Chemical
• Pharmaceuticals
• Medical
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞
• North India
• Uttar Pradesh
• Delhi
• Haryana
• Punjab
• Rajasthan
• Himachal Pradesh
• Uttarakhand
• J&K
• South India
• Tamil Nadu
• Karnataka
• Kerala
• Andhra Pradesh
• Telangana
• West India
• Gujarat
• Goa
• Madhya Pradesh
• Maharashtra
• Chhattisgarh
• East India
• West Bengal
• Bihar
• Assam
• Jharkhand
• Odisha
• Rest of East India
